Bournemouth have had an opening offer for Porto striker Evanilson turned down, as the Cherries eye the Brazilian as a replacement for Dominic Solanke, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Evanilson enjoyed a prolific 2023/24 campaign, scoring 25 goals in 42 appearances for the Portuguese giants. This impressive form has seen Arsenal send scouts to watch him, while Tottenham reportedly added the player to their list of targets back in May.

However, Spurs ultimately opted to pursue Bournemouth's Solanke, who they secured the signing of last week for a deal that can reach £65 million if certain performance-related add-ons are met. Andoni Iraola is desperate to find a replacement for his side's talisman imminently, and has identified Evanilson as an option, with Nottingham Forest also reportedly interested in the 24-year-old.

Bournemouth Make Offer For Evanilson

The striker is hot property this summer

Born in Fortaleza in Northeastern Brazil, Evanilson developed through the Fluminense academy. In 2020, Porto took a punt on the young forward, signing him for €8.8 million from the Serie A side.

After some time spent back on loan at Fluminense, and a season settling in Portugal, the goalscorer burst onto the scene in the 2021/22 season, netting 21 goals in 46 appearances for the Liga Portugal outfit. Described by Football Talent Scot Jacek Kulig as a "complete striker" who has "electric pace", he followed this breakout campaign up with two more productive years, which could now have earned him a move to the bright lights and abundant riches of the Premier League.

However, it appears as though Porto may play hard ball in regard to sanctioning the sale of the player, with transfer specialist Romano revealing on X that both Bournemouth and Forest have had offers turned down for the striker:

Iraloa has pinpointed Evanilson as the man to replace the goal-scoring void left by Solanke. The Englishman finding his feet in front of goal for the South Coast side played a pivotal role in Iraola's team picking up form after November last season, and finding an adequate successor could determine their performance levels for next season.

The two-time capped Brazil international reportedly has a €100 million release clause, a sum unlikely to be met by either Bournemouth or Forest, so a lengthy could break out over the prospective deal.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Evanilson Solanke Appearances 27 38 Goals 13 19 Assists 3 3 Shots Per 90 2.98 2.87 Expected Goals Per 90 0.56 0.53 Expected Assists Per 90 0.26 0.05

Bournemouth Could Target Nketiah

The striker is surplus to requirements at Arsenal

Few other links have surfaced with regard to Bournemouth's pursuit of a Solanke replacement, although one name that has emerged is Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah. According to Transfer Checker on X, the Cherries could turn to Nketiah now that Solanke has completed his switch to North London.

The Hale End graduate's proposed move to Marseille has collapsed after the Gunners and the French club were unable to agree payment terms for the number nine. This could open a path for Bournemouth to make their move, with Solanke being described as 'similar to Nketiah' when Arsenal were linked with a move for Iraola's former player last December.

