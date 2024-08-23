Chelsea transfer chiefs will likely oversee a number of departures this summer due to their inflated squad ruling a number of players out of first-team contention, including the likes of Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell - and another high-earning star could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge according to reports, with £150,000-per-week star Kepa Arrizabalaga thought to be in talks with Bournemouth over a Premier League loan move.

Kepa joined Chelsea back in 2018 as a 24-year-old from Athletic Bilbao, with the Blues activating his release clause of £71.6million - making him the world's most expensive goalkeeper, a record which still stands to this day. A decent start to life in west London ensued, winning the Europa League against Arsenal in his first campaign - but from there he struggled and a series of poor performances for the club saw him become second-choice to Edouard Mendy.

Bournemouth 'Open Talks' with Chelsea over Kepa

The Spaniard spent last season at Real Madrid

Last season's loan spell at Real Madrid brought about some benefit with his second Champions League medal after winning his first with the Blues in 2021; but way down the pecking order in the level of goalkeepers at Stamford Bridge, the former Bilbao star is set to move on this summer - and Bournemouth have emerged as potential suitors for his services.

A report from David Ornstein via The Athletic suggests that Bournemouth are working on a deal to bring Kepa to the Vitality Stadium on a loan deal from Chelsea, with the goalkeeper evidently not in Enzo Maresca's plans for the season.

Kepa Arrizabalaga's Premier League statistics - Chelsea ranking by season Season Games played Average rating 2018/19 36 6.63 2019/20 33 6.36 2020/21 7 6.17 2021/22 4 7.02 2022/23 29 6.81

The Spaniard raised eyebrows by going on loan at Madrid and though he only sporadically played in Thibaut Courtois' absence with the Belgian being ruled out with an ACL injury - he fared well alongside fellow competitor Andriy Lunin as Los Blancos won the La Liga and Champions League double.

But with a return to the Spanish capital ruled out, Bournemouth have opened talks with both Chelsea and Kepa as they aim to bolster their goalkeeping ranks, and he has moved to the top of their goalkeeping shortlist - though other options, such as Aaron Ramsdale from Arsenal, have also been spoken about.

There is also interest in the Spaniard from other clubs, though there could be a sticking point due to the fact that his contract at Chelsea runs out next summer. Kepa would need to agree a contract extension at Stamford Bridge before he makes a loan move anywhere - though with talks having been opened with Kepa and Bournemouth, it could be a possibility.

Bournemouth Need Goalkeeping Recruits

The Cherries are aiming to level up in their Premier League story

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola - who used to play for Bilbao himself and will have been aware of Kepa as a youngster - sees the Spaniard as an improvement on Brazilian stopper Neto.

Neto was one of Bournemouth's better performers last season with 32 Premier League appearances, but at the age of 35, Bournemouth need to start planning for the long-term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kepa has made 13 appearances for Spain's national team.

Whether their move for Kepa will blossom into a long-term deal remains to be seen, but even then he is likely an improvement on the former Barcelona goalkeeper and it will be a real statement of intent if they sign the Chelsea man - especially having broken the bank to sign Brazilian striker Evanilson for a record transfer fee from Porto ast week, alongside the promising signing of Dean Huijsen from Juventus.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-08-24.