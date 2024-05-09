Highlights Newcastle have reached an agreement with Lloyd Kelly to sign this summer.

Kelly will be a free agent when his Bournemouth contract runs out next month.

Newcastle are looking for defensive reinforcements following a long-term injury for Sven Botman.

Newcastle United have reached an agreement to sign Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly who could be closer to joining on a free transfer this summer, according to French outlet FootMercato.

After five seasons with the Cherries, the English centre-back will leave the club at the end of the season and reportedly may be on his way to St James' Park.

At Newcastle, Kelly would reunite with manager Eddie Howe, who coached the 25-year-old at Bournemouth during the 2019/20 season. Kelly made eight Premier League appearances under Howe before the club was relegated to the Championship and returned to the top flight in 2022.

Kelly has gone on to play 139 times for the Cherries in his five years with the club but has suffered from injuries this season. The centre-back has only featured in 21 matches for the Cherries in this Premier League campaign and is currently out with a hip injury.

Newcastle Faced Competition for Kelly

According to The Sun, both Tottenham and Milan showed interest in Kelly last year. The North London club saw a £20 million bid turned down by Bournemouth as Spurs were looking for a replacement for Micky van de Ven, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury until 2024.

Newcastle are currently dealing with injury problems too and will go into the next season without their star defender Sven Botman. The 24-year-old Netherlands international has been ruled out for at least six months since March after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. The injury will keep Botman out of this summer’s European Championship.

The acquisition of Kelly - who former Bristol City manager Lee Johnson described as an "unbelievable kid" in The Athletic - will provide manager Eddie Howe with more options in the defence, as the 1.90m centre-back is also able to play on the left side.

Newcastle Step up Chase for Adarabioyo

Newcastle are looking to strengthen their squad this summer but will have to maneuver accordingly to Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. Signing Kelly on a free transfer is a perfect move for the club, which is looking not to overspend in the market and could even be forced to sell its leaders.

After not being able to spend in the January transfer market, Newcastle are currently looking at the upcoming free agents this summer, and it has been reported that Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is also on the list of the Magpies’ potential targets.

The 26-year-old rejected a contract extension with the London side earlier this year and has been left out of Marco Silva's Premier League matchday squad for the past two weeks. Adarabioyo’s arrival would give Newcastle more options at the back as the club looks to play in Europe next year again and qualify at least for the Conference League.

The Magpies currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League and have won five of their last seven matches, despite Howe earlier saying he was unable to strengthen the squad during the January transfer window due to FFP restrictions.

Related Exclusive: £20m Newcastle Star Now 'Likely to Leave' Callum Wilson has been in great form for Newcastle in recent seasons and could mark an return to an old club

Statistics according to WhoScored.com - correct as of 08-05-24.