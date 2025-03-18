Bournemouth have set their sights on winning the race to sign Caoimhin Kelleher during the summer transfer window after the Liverpool star has been pinpointed as a potential long-term replacement for Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga at the Vitality Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having shown plenty of ambition when Evanilson became the most expensive acquisition in the Cherries' history by completing a £40.2million switch from Porto in August, head coach Andoni Iraola is looking to enter negotiations with Reds counterpart Arne Slot over a deal ahead of next season.

Liverpool are poised to see Giorgi Mamardashvili arrive at Anfield at the end of the season, thanks to agreeing a deal worth up to £29million with Valencia last year, and Bournemouth are eager to offer Kelleher a route out of Merseyside as they go in search of bolstering their own goalkeeping options.

Cherries Pinpoint Kelleher as Possible Recruit

Republic of Ireland international eager to secure more game time

Bournemouth are keen to sign Kelleher when the transfer window reopens, according to GMS sources, but they may be forced to fork out more than £25million in order to get a deal over the line as Premier League rivals Liverpool are aware that they stand to secure a significant fee due to there being a high volume of interest.

Although the shot-stopper is on course to enter the final 12 months of his £10,000-per-week contract in the summer, which has given the Cherries hope of being able to agree terms, the Reds are in a strong negotiating position and refusing to lower their asking price thanks to him gaining admiring glances from a host of sides.

GMS sources have been informed that Kelleher wants to be the first-choice option between the sticks - which Bournemouth could offer - and he fears that the arrival of Mamardashvili will push him further down the pecking order at Liverpool if Alisson Becker stays at Anfield for another season, as expected, despite being pinpointed as a target in the Saudi Pro League.

The Republic of Ireland international, who has been described as 'world-class' by Reds teammate Virgil van Dijk, is firmly on Iraola's radar as a potential summer recruit even though landing Arrizabalaga on a permanent deal is also being considered by the Cherries' Spanish tactician in the final months of the campaign.

Kelleher is not the only goalkeeper that Bournemouth are in the market for as GMS sources have learned that they appreciate Djordje Petrovic, who is currently on loan at Strasbourg from Chelsea, but he is in line to return to Stamford Bridge and use the early part of pre-season to prove to head coach Enzo Maresca that he deserves to become his new No.1.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Caoimhin Kelleher made four saves during Liverpool's Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle United last weekend

Iraola at Risk of Competition for Kelleher Deal

Tottenham and Leeds among shot-stopper's additional suitors

GMS sources have been told that Bournemouth are at risk of facing competition for Kelleher even though Tottenham Hotspur cannot guarantee that he would become their first-choice option - due to Guglielmo Vicario and Antonin Kinsky being backed by boss Ange Postecoglou - and he will not entertain swapping Liverpool for Leeds United unless they win promotion.

Iraola has made the addition of a new custodian his priority heading into the summer and, having shortlisted the 26-year-old as his top target, is looking to steal a march on other suitors if it is decided that Arrizabalaga will not stay at the Vitality Stadium beyond the remainder of the season.

In a further boost for Bournemouth, GMS sources understand that Liverpool have not made progress in their attempts to tie Kelleher down to a new contract and domestic counterparts Chelsea have firmly downplayed entering the market for his signature as they will have Petrovic and Mike Penders joining Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen in the capital.

GMS sources recently revealed that Cherries owner Bill Foley could face a fight to keep Iraola in the hot-seat heading into next term as Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has pinpointed him as his first-choice option to succeed Postecoglou if an alteration is made in the north Londoners' dugout.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 18/03/2025

