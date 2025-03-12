Bournemouth are planning to hold discussions with boss Andoni Iraola over a fresh contract at the Vitality Stadium after he has been gaining interest from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed on the latest episode of our Market Madness podcast.

The Cherries are in contention for a European qualification spot after showing plenty of ambition in the transfer market over the last 12 months, with Evanilson becoming their club-record signing thanks to wrapping up a £40.2million switch from Porto in August, and they are determined to ensure their head coach remains in the hot-seat for the foreseeable future.

Iraola Set for Discussions Over Fresh Terms

Spanish tactician will be involved in meeting with Cherries owner

Bournemouth are on course to open talks with Iraola over an improved contract next week, according to GMS sources, with chairman Bill Foley insistent that he will lead the discussions in an attempt to make it clear how much he is valued after guiding the south coast outfit into contention for a first-ever involvement in the Champions League.

The Spanish tactician pockets in the region of £1million-per-year on his current deal, which includes a release clause worth more than £5million, but there is an acknowledgement within the corridors of the Vitality Stadium that he deserves to be rewarded for the job he has done since being appointed as Gary O'Neil's successor in the summer of 2023.

GMS sources have been informed that Bournemouth will fight to keep Iraola if domestic counterparts Tottenham Hotspur come calling for his signature in the summer, after the north Londoners have made contact with his agents, while his representatives have also held conversations with his current employers.

Although Ange Postecoglou was backed by the capital club's hierarchy in the winter transfer window, with Mathys Tel becoming a last-minute addition thanks to an initial loan deal which includes a £45million option to buy being agreed, there is succession planning taking place ahead of an end-of-season review.

Tottenham are still supporting the former Celtic chief ahead of their Europa League last 16 second leg against AZ Alkmaar, GMS sources have been told, but Iraola will be high in their thinking if they decide to go in an alternative direction ahead of the 2025/26 campaign and Bournemouth will remain eager to keep him on board in that situation.

Related 10 Greatest Bournemouth Players in Football History [Ranked] The 10 greatest Bournemouth players in football history have been named and ranked.

The Cherries are already aware that the likes of Dean Huijsen, Antoine Semenyo and Milos Kerkez are some of the names that could be the subject of big-money offers in the summer, with GMS senior correspondent Fabrizio Romano recently revealing that Liverpool boss Arne Slot has approved a move for the latter.

Next week's scheduled meeting with Iraola is not in reaction to Tottenham's ongoing interest, GMS sources understand, but Bournemouth chairman Foley is expected to discuss improved terms with the former Rayo Vallecano head coach and believes he needs to be visible in driving the message that he is in line to be rewarded.

Watch and listen to GIVEMESPORT's brand-new podcast, Market Madness, on your favourite podcast platforms.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox