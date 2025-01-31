In-form hosts take on the outstanding Premier League leaders as Bournemouth and Liverpool go head-to-head at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon (UK time).

The Cherries go into the game on an 11-game unbeaten Premier League run (W7-D4-L0), and on the back of their stunning 5-0 (home) win vs top-three contenders Nottingham Forest last weekend.

That remarkable victory last time out has raised hopes that Bournemouth — seventh in the Premier League standings ahead of this weekend's programme of fixtures — can qualify for Europe for the first time in their history.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Bournemouth 4.75 15/4 +375 The Draw 4.33 10/3 +333 Liverpool 1.73 8/11 -137

As well as their terrific current unbeaten run, Bournemouth also have good home stats: Andoni Iraola's players are W6-D3-L2 in front of their own fans in the Premier League this season. Given their excellent form and impressive home record, they will be confident of making it a difficult afternoon for the visitors.

Yet Liverpool’s away stats are even more impressive than Bournemouth’s home figures: the Reds are W8-D3-L0 on the road this season, giving them the Premier League’s best away record. Liverpool can also draw confidence from the ease with which they dispatched Bournemouth in the first league meeting between the sides this season: Arne Slot’s players ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at Anfield on September 21, thanks to first-half goals from Luis Diaz (two) and Darwin Nunez.

Best Bet

Bournemouth are 4.75 (15/4) to win, while Liverpool are an odds-on 1.73 (8/11), and The Draw is 4.33 (10/3). Some Cherries fans may feel their favourites deserve shorter odds than their current price, which is the market’s way of saying the hosts have only a 21 percent chance of winning the game.

We feel Liverpool deserve their clear favouritism, however. They have been brilliant all season, and their ominous away form is perhaps the main reason they will be confident of collecting another three points as they continue their march towards the Premier League title. And, significantly, Slot rotated heavily for his side’s midweek Champions League game against PSV Eindhoven, meaning most of his key players will be feeling fresh this weekend.

If you are looking for a selection on the Match Odds market, Liverpool would be our recommendation.

Back Liverpool to Win Big

If you want to back Liverpool, but are looking for bigger odds than the 1.73 available on the Reds in the Match Odds market, the Asian Handicap would be the alternative to consider.

With an Asian Handicap pick, you are essentially awarding one of the sides a handicap – which can be either positive or negative, depending on what you choose – ahead of the game. You then add the handicap that you picked to the final scoreline to see if you have a winning selection.

Asian Handicap Decimal Odds Liverpool -0.25 1.48 Liverpool -0.5 1.66 Liverpool -0.75 1.85 Liverpool -1.0 2.08 Liverpool -1.25 2.4 Liverpool -1.5 2.65 Liverpool -1.75 3.15 Liverpool -2.0 4.25

As our table above shows, as you would expect, the price on a Liverpool win gets bigger as the negative handicap they are awarded gets larger. For example, Liverpool -2.0 is 4.25. With this selection, if Liverpool were to win by two goals, the handicap would be equaled and your stakes would be returned. If Liverpool were to win by three or more goals, you would have a winning selection.

Best Bet

As we explained above, Liverpool’s general excellence and especially good away form are the main reasons we believe they will win this weekend.

By backing Liverpool with a -1.0 Asian Handicap start, you get better odds on an away victory than you would if you were backing them in the Match Odds market.

If Liverpool win by a single goal, then your stakes will be returned, as the handicap will have been equaled. If Liverpool win by two or more goals, your selection has been successful.

Top selection – Liverpool -1.0 Asian Handicap (2.08)

Look Out for Salah and Diaz

Both teams will be confident of scoring this weekend. Bournemouth go into the game after netting five times against Nottingham Forest, while Liverpool have scored 30 times in their 11 away games this season (an average of 2.73 goals per game), which is comfortably the Premier League’s best scoring rate on the road.

Selected Anytime Goalscorer Contenders Decimal Odds Mohamed Salah 2.1 Diogo Jota 2.88 Darwin Nunez 3.05 Cody Gakpo 3.15 Federico Chiesa 3.25 Luis Diaz 3.3 Justin Kluivert 4.5 Antoine Semenyo 4.5 Dango Ouattara 4.6 Harvey Elliott 5.0 Curtis Jones 5.6 Dominik Szoboszlai 6.0 David Brooks 6.5 Alexis MacAllister 7.0

Who are the players to focus on if you are looking for a selection in the Anytime Goalscorer market? Unsurprisingly, Mohamed Salah heads the list. The Egypt international superstar currently tops the Premier League scoring charts, with 19 goals, putting him one goal ahead of Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, and two ahead of Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

If you are looking for bigger odds, Luis Diaz may be a player to consider. He scored twice in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth earlier in the season, and has a career tally of five goals in four games against this weekend’s opponents.

One player available at a bigger price than we expected is Dango Ouattara. The Burkina Faso international scored a hat-trick in Bournemouth’s 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest, taking his tally for the season to six Premier League goals. That puts him one goal behind teammate Antoine Semenyo, and five behind Bournemouth’s leading scorer, Justin Kluivert (11 goals), but he will be confident heading into the match.

Best Bet

It is impossible to bet against Salah these days, and Kluivert has been dangerous for Bournemouth from open play and the penalty spot all season. At 2.1 and 4.5 respectively, both players are worth considering.

At larger odds, however, Diaz and Ouattara cannot be ruled out. Both deserve closer attention if you are looking for a selection in the Anytime Goalscorer market.

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 31/01/2025