Bournemouth and Liverpool face off with very different needs for Premier League points.

The Cherries have sunk to the bottom of the Premier League, but such is the tightness of the league, they are still just one point away from safety as things stand. Anything here would be a major bonus for Gary O’Neil’s men.

Liverpool are right back in the hunt for Champions League football next season after five clean sheets and 13 points from their last five games, which of course included last Sunday’s 7-0 humiliation of their arch-rivals Manchester United. A win here would put them in the top four for the first time in months, at least for a few hours.

Here is everything you need to know as Bournemouth and Liverpool face off.

When do Bournemouth play Liverpool?

The match takes place on Saturday March 11th with a kick-off time of 12:30pm (UK time).

Where will Bournemouth vs Liverpool be played?

The match will be played at Vitality Stadium, where Bournemouth have won just three of their 12 league games this season.

Can you watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool on TV?

Yes, the match is live on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 11:30am.

For Sky viewers, that is channel 413 and for Virgin, channel 527.

Can Bournemouth vs Liverpool be streamed?

Yes, with the game on BT Sport, it will also be available on both Sky Go and the BT Player, which can be accessed on mobile/laptop/tablet.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool history

The clubs have no rivalry to speak of, but there has been a few special games between the pair and a few players to play for both clubs.

Overall Head to Head record

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: Lewis Grabban of Bournemouth crosses the ball as Steven Gerrard of Liverpool attempts the block during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Bournemouth and Liverpool at Goldsands Stadium on January 25, 2014 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The clubs have played just 18 times, with their first four meetings coming in the FA Cup prior to the Cherries’ promotion to the Premier League in 2015.

Liverpool have dominated the fixture with 14 wins to Bournemouth’s sole victory. Their other three meetings have been draws, via 11v11.

Bournemouth’s win was a special one as they came from 3-1 down to win 4-3 in December 2016. Liverpool’s last win (9-0) equalled the Premier League record and also spelt the end for Scott Parker’s time in charge, via 11v11.

Players to have played for both clubs

4 FEB 1995: JAMIE REDKNAPP OF LIVERPOOL IN ACTION AGAINST NOTTINGHAM FOREST DURING A PREMIERSHIP MATCH AT THE CITY GROUND. THE GAME ENDED IN A 1-1 DRAW. Mandatory Credit: Shaun Botterill/ALLSPORT

The most famous player to play for both is Jamie Redknapp, who played under his father Harry at Bournemouth before being sold to Liverpool in 1991, where he stayed for over 10 years and captained the club.

Joining Redknapp in moving from the south coast to Merseyside was Alex Watson, who had little to no impact at Anfield.

The other four players to don the colours of both are Phil Ferns in the 1960s, Jordon Ibe and Brad Smith in 2016 and most recently, Dominic Solanke in 2019, who is set to start up top for the Cherries this weekend.

Last five meetings (all Premier League)

27th August, 2022: Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth

Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth 7th March, 2020: Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth

Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth 7th December, 2019: Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool

Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool 9th February, 2019: Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth

Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth 8th December, 2018: Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool

Form Guide – last five Premier League games

Bournemouth: L-L-W-D-L

The Cherries’ sole win since the World Cup came at Molineux against Wolves, which alongside a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle is their only points from their last five games.

Losses have come to Brighton (1-0), Manchester City (4-1) and most recently to Arsenal, where an injury-time winner from Reiss Nelson completed a 3-2 comeback for the Gunners and devastated Bournemouth.

Liverpool: W-W-D-W-W

The Reds’ form has picked up significantly of late with a draw at Crystal Palace being bookended by wins against Everton (2-0), Newcastle (2-0), Wolves (2-0) and that 7-0 destruction of Manchester United.

As well as his forwards filling their boots of late, five consecutive clean sheets is a serious boost for the Reds and any potential rise back up the table.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Team News

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Bournemouth have a sleuth of injury concerns, with David Brooks, Illia Zabarnyi, Lloyd Kelly, Lewis Cook, Marcus Tavernier, Junior Stanislas and Matias Vina Susperreguy all currently on the treatment table.

Liverpool remains without long-term absentees Arthur, Calvin Ramsay Luis Diaz, while Naby Keita, Thiago and Joe Gomez will all still be sidelined for Saturday’s trip to the south coast.

Via Premier Injuries

Predicted Lineups

Bournemouth Predicted Starting XI: Neto; Smith, Mepham, Stephens, Sensei, Zemura; Ouattara, Rothwell, Billing, Semenyo; Solanke

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliot; Nunez, Salah, Gakpo

Prediction

Liverpool beat Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield

Bournemouth 1-3 Liverpool: It’s hard to see anything other than a win for Jurgen Klopp’s men considering both sides’ recent form.