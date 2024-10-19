Key Takeaways A series of rash events saw the Gunners depleted to 10 men after a William Saliba red card, giving Arteta's men a steep hill to climb for the remainder of the match.

Ryan Christie broke the deadlock in the middle of the second half, finishing off a well-worked corner routine.

Justin Kluivert sealed the three points for the hosts, pushing them up to 10th in the Premier League table while bringing Arsenal down to third.

Arsenal suffered a major blow to their league title ambitions after Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth secured a crushing 2-0 victory over the Gunners at the Vitality Stadium. Mikel Arteta's side started strong but struggled to cope after being reduced to ten men and they now face a steep hill to climb for the remainder of the season.

After a rather quiet start to the game from both sides, the tie quickly took a turn after William Saliba saw red for denial of a goal-scoring opportunity. A rash back-pass from Leandro Trossard set Evanlison through on goal before Saliba brought the Brazilian down to ground for an initial yellow, which was upgraded following a VAR check. Immediately, Bournemouth ramped up the intensity but despite the odd few opportunities to break the deadlock, the first half came to a close with the scoreline still level.

The players returned to the pitch for the second 45 45, which initially began unusually end-to-end despite the handicap on the visitors. Arsenal managed a couple of breakthroughs, and Gabriel Martinelli will be ruing his missed opportunity in particular, but it was substitute, Ryan Christie, who struck first with a clean strike into the back of the net.

Not long later, an abysmal back pass from Jakub Kiwior saw Evanilson through on goal once again, which eventually forced David Raya into making a foul, subsequently conceding a penalty. Justin Kluivert converted with ease, sealing the three points and pushing his side into the top half of the table.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Statistics Bournemouth Stat Arsenal 48% Possession 52% 13 Shots 6 4 Shots on Target 1 12 Fouls 11 1 Yellow Cards 1 0 Red Cards 1

Match Highlights

Bournemouth Player Ratings

GK - Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6.5/10

The Chelsea loanee didn't have a single save to make in the first half, but almost gifted Arsenal with a free goal after a careless pass, though he made up for his mistake with a strong save later.

LB - Milos Kerkez - 6/10

Perhaps had life made easier following Bukayo Saka's omission from Arteta's match-day squad. Raheem Sterling did incite a few moments of threat in the first half, but Kerkez fared well and also showed an impressive drive on the front foot in addition.

CB - Illia Zabarnyi - 7.5/10

Did his part defensively, holding the Arsenal attack to just minimal opportunities at goal.

CB - Marcos Senesi - 7.5/10

Fared well against Arsenal's early rounds of pressure, and looked eager to progress the ball at any given opportunity too - a strong performance from the Argentine.

RB - Julian Araujo - 6/10

Struggled to find much space on the right flank, though did well to eliminate some of the threat posed by Leandro Trossard. His time on the pitch was restricted to just the first half of this tie.

CDM - Alex Scott - 6.5/10

The 21-year-old looked tidy on the ball, often combining well with Bournemouth's wide players to create opportunities.

CDM - Lewis Cook - 7/10

Contributed well defensively, and did his part as the side's skipper and leader.

CAM - Marcus Tavernier - 5.5/10

After a slow start to the game, Tavernier managed to grow into his own a little better after the opposition were reduced to 10 men, but ultimately lacked impact before b

LW - Antoine Semenyo - 7/10

Often looked like the Cherries' greatest threat with his unique combination of technique and physicality, but painfully lacked clinicality when through on goal.

RW - Dango Ouatarra - 7/10

Had some opportunities to initiate a breakthrough on his flank, but struggled to find it, though he did perform better after swapping wings with Semenyo after the half-time break.

ST - Evanilson - 9/10

Filling the void left by the star striker, Dominic Solanke, is a tough ask for many, but Bournemouth's record signing has managed to grow into his role in England. After winning a crucial foul in the first half which also saw Saliba trudge back into the dressing room, he then won the penalty which eventually gave his side a two-goal cushion - no goals or assists for the Brazilian but a great outing for him regardless.

SUB - Adam Smith - 6/10

The veteran right-back was brought into the fold after the half-time break and enjoyed some bright moments.

SUB - Ryan Christie - 8/10

Fired home to give Bournemouth the lead at the Vitality Stadium, following a well-worked set-piece.

SUB - Luis Sinisterra - 6/10

Struggled to impact the game on his own as a substitute.

SUB - Justin Kluivert - 8/10

Converted the penalty with ease to give Bournemouth a comfortable lead over the visitors.

Arsenal Player Ratings

GK - David Raya - 4/10

Was uncharacteristically loose on the ball, and often spilt from his saves, gifting additional opportunities to Bournemouth players for no particular reason. He also conceded a penalty after bringing down Evanlison in the box late in the second half, but was forced into a tough situation for that moment.

LB - Riccardo Calafiori - 6.5/10

Often got the better of his duel with Bournemouth wide man, Dango Ouattara, continuing an impressive streak of starts in Arsenal colors.

CB - Gabriel Magalhaes - 6/10

Awarded the captain's armband for this tie, and it was largely his usual self at the back, but his performances weren't enough to control Bournemouth's relentless pressure late on.

CB - William Saliba - 3/10

An utterly reckless challenge on Evanilson in the first half in tandem with unfortunate circumstances meant the Frenchman was sent off for the first time in his senior career.

RB - Ben White - 6/10

He found his way back into the starting eleven after an injury ruled his Dutch full-back competition out of action, but couldn't do enough to contain the scoreline after his side fell to ten men.

CM - Declan Rice - 6.5/10

Looked tidy in possession, did his part defensively, and tried to progress the ball as best as he could, but ultimately couldn't do enough to stop either of Bournemouth's two goals.

CM - Thomas Partey - 6/10

Enjoyed some nice moments, but also some not-so-nice moments. May have to up his levels if he is to compete for a permanent midfield place once Arsenal's injury list clears up.

CM - Mikel Merino - 6/10

A debut start for the Spaniard, following his £32 million switch from Real Sociedad over the summer, Merino looked to struggle with the pace of the game initially. He enjoyed a couple of nice moments, but fans will be hoping to see better from the 28-year-old in future appearances.

LW - Leandro Trossard - 5.5/10

Had a number of opportunities to drive forward on the break for Arsenal, but couldn't make anything of it.

RW - Raheem Sterling - 6/10

Certainly looked dangerous at times when receiving the ball on the right flank, albeit missing that final, finishing touch. Unfortunately for him, his time on the pitch was cut short after he was sacrificed for a defender in the wake of Saliba's red card.

ST - Kai Havertz - 7/10

Industrious as always from the German, who once again proved his worth as one of the Gunners' most hard-working assets. It's a shame his efforts couldn't culminate in a goal for the visitors.

SUB - Jakub Kiwior - 4/10

Brought on to shore up in defense following Saliba's red card, and fared alright for the most part until a disastrous back pass late in the second half sent Evanlison through on goal, eventually winning a penalty. Swiftly returned to the bench after, which will undoubtedly be a big blow for the Polish man.

SUB - Gabriel Martinelli - 5/10

Was gifted a prime opportunity to open the scoring after an error from Kepa, but couldn't finish the job.

SUB - Ethan Nwaneri - N/A

Made a short cameo at the end.

SUB - Gabriel Jesus - N/A

Gave the visiting fans a flashy, mazing dribble to applaud in his short cameo at the end, but it did little to take away from the misery of the scoreline.​​

Man of the Match

Evanilson

Bournemouth's record signing, Evanilson, found his name on the scoresheet last time out against Southampton, and though he didn't manage to add to his tally against Arsenal, he maintained a key role for the Cherries throughout. First winning the foul which saw Saliba dismissed with a red, the Brazilian intelligently manoeuvred his way past Raya to win a penalty late in the second half as well, which inevitably sealed the deal for Iraola.

Replacing Dominic Solanke, who netted on 19 occasions last campaign, is not an easy task, but Evanilson's key role today will undoubtedly be a huge confidence boost.

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 19/10/2024.