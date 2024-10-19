Bournemouth and Arsenal will return to Premier League action this weekend at the Vitality Stadium as both sides look to build on their starts to the season following he second international break of the campaign.

The Cherries have won just two of their seven fixtures so far this season and come into this game off the back of three defeats in their last four games, with a loss to Leicester last time out. The Gunners on the other hand come into this game in fantastic form with four consecutive wins in all competitions, including a 3-1 win over Southampton before the break a few weeks ago where they were forced to come from behind.

Both sides will be looking to start this hectic period of games with a victory, and here is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Bournemouth Team News

Tyler Adams could finally return

After losing Dominic Solanke to Tottenham during the summer window, Iraola has been looking to find the best way to bring Evanilson into the side and find form but its been difficult.

Injury-wise the team have been doing well though, with USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams the only injury doubt having not played since last season due to a back problem. The 25-year-old is set to be edging closer to a return, but it remains to be seen if he will be included in the squad. Antoine Semenyo has been in excellent form this season and should continue in the side while the manager has some decisions to make.

Bournemouth Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Tyler Adams Back October 2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Spanish coach provided an update on the status of his squad for the clash with Arsenal.

"I think everyone is going to be available."

Bournemouth Predicted XI

Evanilson to lead the attack

Bournemouth Predicted XI: Kepa; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson.

Bournemouth Predicted Substitutes: Travers (GK), Huijsen (DEF), Araujo (DEF), Adams (MID), Scott (MID), Brooks (MID), Sinisterra (FWD), Outtara (FWD), Unal (FWD).

Despite defeat in the last game with Leicester, Bournemouth are unlikely to make too many changes to the team. Iraola has found a balance with his side and will look to improve performances that way, meaning the likes of Alex Scott and Luis Sinisterra must continue to wait for their chance in the starting lineup.

Arsenal Team News

Martinelli unlikely to miss out

After an excellent start to the season so far for Mikel Arteta's side, the Gunners look to get back into the swing of Premier League action despite having a host of injury problems heading into the game.

Captain Martin Odegaard remains a long-term absentee with an ankle ligament injury, while Kieran Tierney is also unavailable with a hamstring problem that has kept him out of the squad all season. Goalkeeper Neto is ineligible as he is on loan from Bournemouth, but there is more positive news on others. Ben White and Jurrien Timber are expected to return after missing the win over Southampton, while the belief is that Gabriel Martinelli's injury on international duty isn't serious.

Thomas Partey, Kai Havertz and Oleksandr Zinchenko should also return to action after missing out during the international break, but a late test will be needed for Bukayo Saka after he limped off for England during their defeat to Greece.

Arsenal Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Martin Odegaard Ankle December 2024 Kieran Tierney Hamstring Unknown Oleksandr Zinchenko Calf October 2024 Kai Havertz Knee October 2024 Thomas Partey Other October 2024 Ben White Knee October 2024 Jurrien Timber Other October 2024 Neto Other October 2024 Gabriel Martinelli Calf October 2024 Bukayo Saka Hamstring Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game, Arteta dropped an update on what he has available to him for the game.

“It’s not a serious injury [for Saka]. He’s evolving really well. He’s done a few things in the last two days. He wasn’t fit enough to play with the national team the second game but we are hopeful. We have a training session this afternoon, he did some bits yesterday, so let’s see if he can make it on time. “He [Havertz] had a few issues and we’ve been dealing with that. He’s been absolutely brilliant, he has very good communication with the national team, with the manager. They understood the situation, we modified everything that we could do here and again if he trains well today he’s got a good chance to be fit and available. “Well with Gabby he landed yesterday afternoon here so we have very short time to be with him. Yesterday he went outside to do a little bit and see how he’s feeling. Again today will be another step to understand whether we want to take the risk if he’s fit because I know what the player is going to say - ‘I’m going to be fit for sure’. “I think he’s [Odegaard] not going to be fit for this game. They are quite close, the three of them [White, Timber, Zinchenko]. Again today we’re going to have to try to push and see how it is because obviously we are getting stronger with the numbers, especially in our right side, but hopefully we have some positive news today and we have some players back for tomorrow.”

Arsenal Predicted XI

Martinelli to start despite injury scare

Arsenal Predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Merino; Sterling, Havertz, Martinelli; Trossard.

Arsenal Predicted Substitutes: Porter (GK); White (DEF), Zinchenko (DEF), Kiwior (DEF), Nwaneri (MID), Jorginho (MID), Partey (MID), Lewis-Skelly (MID), Jesus (FWD).

With lots of question marks ahead of the game on the fitness of players, Arteta has some decisions to make. Saka is unlikely to be risked if he isn't 100% and so Raheem Sterling should come into the side on the right-wing, while Mikel Merino could get the first start of his Arsenal career in place of Thomas Partey.

Kai Havertz should recover from his knock to lead the line with Leandro Trossard once again too.