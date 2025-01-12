Bournemouth could be set to make one of their most expensive signings ever in the form of Liverpool star Ben Doak, according to reports - with the Cherries having moved to the front of the queue to land the young Scottish prodigy as they aim to boost their superb squad.

Bournemouth have been the Premier League's dark horse this season, currently sitting seventh in the top-flight after some superb performances under Andoni Iraola. Beating Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur along the way on home soil, the club have been in fine form and could even make the European spots - which could see them make a move for Doak.

Report: Bournemouth Could Make Ben Doak Offer

The Cherries are in the market with potential outgoings always a risk

The report from Alan Nixon suggests that Bournemouth want to win the race for Doak, as they look for squad succession planning for the future. The Cherries have moved ahead of Crystal Palace in the race for the Scotsman's signature, and they could be willing to wait until the summer in a test of patience to land their man.

Ben Doak's Championship statistics - Middlesbrough squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 6th Assists 6 2nd Key Passes Per Game 2 2nd Shots Per Game 1.1 =8th Dribbles Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 6.94 3rd

Liverpool have demanded £30million for the ex-Celtic youngster, and having massively impressed on loan at Middlesbrough this season in the Championship despite scoring just two goals in the league, Doak evidently has a bright future in the game with his low centre of gravity, speed and superb determination being a key reason for external interest from other clubs.

Palace are reluctant to pay £30million for his 'special' talents, but Bournemouth could look to go close to parting ways with such a huge sum of money - and that could see other Cherries stars leave for bigger fees to keep their squad healthy and boost their coffers.

It may suit all three parties for Doak to move in the summer, though Liverpool's decision could hinge around the sale of one of their forward stars in their front line - notably Mohamed Salah, who has yet to agree a new contract at Anfield despite being the Premier League's best player this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ben Doak has made 10 appearances for Liverpool but has failed to score for the first team.

Liverpool and Bournemouth have been on good terms throughout the years, having seen players such as Dominic Solanke, Nathaniel Clyne, Harry Wilson and Brad Smith swap Merseyside for Dorset - and with former Cherries sporting director Richard Hughes now at Liverpool, they have moved to the front of the queue as a result.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-01-25.

