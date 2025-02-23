Bournemouth could look to complete a sensational return for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with the Southampton star unlikely to want to slide down to the Championship after their shocking Premier League campaign.

The club have seen just two wins in the Premier League so far this season, and after another resounding loss coming in the form of a 4-0 battering against Brighton on Saturday, it will take a miracle to stay in the top-flight. However, Ramsdale's previous endeavours in the division could see him remain in the top-flight - with Bournemouth thought to be readying a move for his services.

Report: Bournemouth 'Consider' Aaron Ramsdale Move

The goalkeeper spent his developmental years at the club

The report by Alan Nixon states that Ramsdale is being lined up for a move along the south coast and back to Bournemouth after four years away from the Cherries.

Aaron Ramsdale's Premier League statistics - record by season Season (club) Appearances Clean sheets 2019-20 (Bournemouth) 37 5 2020-21 (Sheffield United) 38 5 2021-22 (Arsenal) 34 12 2022-23 (Arsenal) 38 14 2023-24 (Arsenal) 6 2 2024-25 (Southampton) 18 2

Ramsdale, who only joined Southampton from Arsenal in the summer, has been their first-choice goalkeeper all season - but some poor tactics and questionable defending has seen him forced under the cosh in almost every game he's played.

With the Saints likely to slide into the Championship, he's done enough in his spells at Bournemouth, Sheffield United and Arsenal to warrant a move back to the top-flight, and that has seen Andoni Iraola's men pique their interest in a return for his services. The report from Nixon further states that Ramsdale still has 'fans' within the club after his spell in Dorset, and that could be a major reason for his move back to the Vitality Stadium.

Ramsdale's breakthrough season came at Bournemouth, being an almost ever-present in the 2019/20 campaign - and with Kepa Arrizabalaga being on a straight loan deal from Chelsea, they'll need to look at goalkeeping replacements in the summer if the Spaniard moves back to London. Ramsdale has been called 'exceptional' in the past by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, showing his presence at the top level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aaron Ramsdale has five caps for England.

It's been an exceptional season for the Cherries under Iraola, sitting sixth in the Premier League table and just one point away from the Champions League spots, if English clubs' co-efficient guarantees an extra spot in the tournament next season. If Ramsdale does sign and European football is guaranteed, he'll embark on their first European adventure in their history.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-02-25.

Related 10 Greatest Bournemouth Players in Football History [Ranked] The 10 greatest Bournemouth players in football history have been named and ranked.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.