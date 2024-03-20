Highlights While Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka's places in England's Euro 2024 squad are secure, the Three Lions' other two winger spots are open.

Cole Palmer, Jarrod Bowen, Jack Grealish, Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford are all in contention to make the 23-man squad.

Grealish stands out in passing and dribbling, while Palmer and Bowen excel in front of goal.

Looking ahead to this summer’s edition of the European Championship, England boss Gareth Southgate and his entourage have numerous, albeit positive, challenges to address before finalising his 23-man squad.

Thanks to each nation's boss having the trickier task of whittling down their final selections from 26 to 23, all places on the plane are up for grabs between now and the end of the season – and this applies to England’s array of wingers.

Both Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka will be non-negotiable picks for Southgate given their rampant club form, but who will be joining them from Cole Palmer, Jarrod Bowen, Jack Grealish, Anthony Gordon, and Marcus Rashford at Euro 2024?

All five bring their personal set of skills to the table – and it will be down to the Three Lions chief to make the all-important decisions leading up to the showpiece tournament in Germany, which will culminate in the final being held at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

GIVEMESPORT have utilised Squakwa’s Comparison Matrix to give a detailed breakdown of their shooting, passing and dribbling statistics to determine who from the quintet of wide men is posting the best numbers in the Premier League this season. And based on the current numbers, two men deserve a spot on the plane more than the others.

Shooting Statistics Compared

Palmer and Bowen shine in front of goal

Palmer and Bowen have excelled in front of goal in the English top tier this season – and that may come down to them both being played more centrally for Chelsea and West Ham United, respectively. The pair’s chances of getting shots off and, subsequently, scoring are boosted thanks to shouldering their clubs’ goalscoring responsibilities.

Both have scored 0.6 goals per 90 this term, while the other three have scored 0.4, though Bowen (0.6) is superior in terms of non-penalty goals (Palmer scores 0.4 per 90). The Chelsea star, who has become one of the brightest young talents in world football this season, has also shown his versatility in front of goal by using both feet when finding the back of the net – 0.2 goals per 90 with his right and 0.5 with his left.

In terms of converting chances, it is Manchester City’s Grealish who comes out on top with 42.86%, while the rest are under the 30% milestone – Rashford’s rate is the worst with him converting just 18.92% of his shots.

That could be because Grealish – out of the five – takes the least shots per 90 (0.9). The goalscoring at the Etihad Stadium is usually handled by other players, while the likes of Palmer, Bowen and Rashford carry a heavier responsibility. In comparison, Palmer takes the most shots with 2.2 per 90, Bowen takes 1.8 and Rashford and Gordon both take 1.7.

Grealish’s shot accuracy is also the greatest with 71.43% of his efforts being on target. Bowen (61.22%) and Palmer (59.52%) follow in second and third, respectively. That said, Palmer finds his efforts on target the most per 90 (1.3), while Grealish struggles in that respect (0.7).

Comparing Shooting Stats - Palmer, Bowen, Grealish, Gordon, Rashford Shooting Stats (per 90) Palmer Bowen Grealish Gordon Rashford Goals 0.6 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.4 Non-penalty Goals 0.4 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.3 Penalty Goals 0.3 0 0 0.1 0.1 Goals from Inside the Box 0.6 0.5 0.4 0.4 0.3 Goals from Outside the Box 0.1 0.1 0 0.1 0.1 Right-footed Goals 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.4 0.4 Left-footed Goals 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.1 0 Conversion Rate (%) 26.19 28.57 42.86 21.95 18.92 Total Shots 2.2 1.8 0.9 1.7 1.7 Shots On Target 1.3 1.1 0.7 1 1 Shot Accuracy (%) 59.52 61.22 71.43 58.54 54.05

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford became the youngest player in the history of the England national team to score on his debut – aged 18 years and 208 days.

Passing Statistics Compared

Rashford and Bowen struggle across the board

While Rashford and Bowen lack in the passing department compared to their compatriots, Grealish – in particular – excels. The former Aston Villa man completes 2.6 key passes per game (0.8 more than second-placed Palmer) and completes the most passes, too, with 48.1.

Much of that can be attributed to Manchester City’s style of play, where keeping possession is a primary objective. His leading passing accuracy (86.13%) and passes completed in the opposition half (33) can be largely credited to: a) his talent and b) his side’s blueprint for winning matches.

Alternatively, thanks to West Ham having less of the ball, Bowen fails to post great numbers as he doesn’t finish top in any of the metrics – often finishing at the bottom of the pile. He makes just 0.9 key passes, 0.4 successful long passes and 4.4 forward passes per game.

Out of the five, Palmer plays the most forward passes with 12.8, showing his willingness to attack swiftly and find his teammates in space. Rashford struggles in that department, making just over half of Palmer’s passes up-field (6.7). The Manchester United winger’s successful lay-offs, crosses attempted, crossing accuracy are all the lowest, too.

Comparing Passing Stats - Palmer, Bowen, Grealish, Gordon, Rashford Passing Stats (per 90) Palmer Bowen Grealish Gordon Rashford Assists 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.1 Key Passes 1.8 0.9 2.6 1.2 1 Passes Attempted 47.1 18.8 48.1 27.2 25.6 Passes Completed 39.6 14.1 41.4 22.7 19.9 Pass Accuracy (%) 84.17 75.33 86.13 83.38 77.92 Long Passes Attempted 3.7 0.8 1.5 1.5 1.7 Successful Long Passes 2.6 0.4 1.1 0.9 1 Long Pass Accuracy (%) 69.01 52.38 72.73 60 54.05 Crosses Attempted 1.7 2 1.5 2.3 1.4 Crossing Accuracy (%) 12.2 16.36 27.27 18.52 6.67 Successful Lay-offs 0.9 0.5 1.1 0.8 0.5 Passes Completed (Opp. Half) 27.9 9.7 33 16 14.1 Forward Passes 12.8 4.4 7.2 5.5 6.7

Dribbling Statistics Compared

Grealish superior in take-ons and winning fouls

In terms of dribbling, there are two stand-out winners: Grealish and Rashford. In comparison, the rest tend to struggle with this aspect of wing play, especially former Hull City man Bowen, who has been used mainly as a striker this year.

Grealish wins 3.5 fouls per 90, while Palmer, Bowen and Rashford all score 1.2 or below – Gordon ranks second with 2.2. The Manchester City star also enjoys the most joy when taking on opposing players with a take-on success rate of 73.68%, and the gulf between him and second-placed Rashford (48.89%) is significant.

Talking of the Wythenshawe-born ace, he enjoys 2 successful dribbles per 90 and comes out on top compared to the rest of the pack. With not much in it, Grealish ranks second (1.8) and Palmer ranks third (1.7).

Rashford, alongside Gordon, also wins the most penalties per 90 (0.1), with the duo’s injection of pace being an attribute that may appeal to Southgate, a man looking to guide England to glory in the summer. The rest have not won a penalty all season for their respective clubs.

Comparing Dribbling Stats - Palmer, Bowen, Grealish, Gordon, Rashford Dribbling Stats (per 90) Palmer Bowen Grealish Gordon Rashford Successful Dribbles 1.7 1 1.8 1.5 2 Take-on Success (%) 48.48 40.3 73.68 44.87 48.89 Fouls Won 0.9 1.2 3.5 2.2 0.9 Penalties Won 0 0 0 0.1 0.1

Grealish and Palmer Stand Out

Southgate has a positive conundrum to solve

What Southgate didn’t want heading into the summer was a headache – but that’s what he’s got with a host of English players performing exceptionally well this campaign. The breakdown of Squawka’s statistics shows that Palmer, Bowen, Grealish, Gordon and Rashford are all solid picks for different reasons.

Admittedly, according to the raw statistics, the two standout players are Palmer and Grealish. Across the board, the duo showcase a broad skill set that could prove useful alongside the likes of Harry Kane, Foden and Saka for England's aspirations this summer.

If he’s looking for someone who has a penchant for goals, Palmer is a solid choice. If he thinks his squad is lacking a passing threat, Grealish is the go-to guy. Rashford and Bowen have impressed but, according to the numbers, are not on the same level as the aforementioned duo. Gordon, based on the numbers, seems to be missing that cutting edge.

That’s not to say Gordon nor Rashford nor Bowen are not good enough to make the squad, though. After all, the latter is one of the best performing players in the English top flight right now. Southgate has an issue to sort out, but it’s one that he will not mind addressing.