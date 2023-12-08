Highlights Controversy surrounds 58-year-old Scot England's knockout on his professional boxing debut against a 23-year-old opponent.

The fight was stopped after just 46 seconds due to concerns over England's safety, sparking backlash from fans.

England, a former radio DJ and friend of Muhammad Ali, fulfilled his dream of boxing but stated that this would be his only fight.

Scot England, aged 58, was knocked out on his professional boxing debut in Nashville, Tennessee earlier this week, but it's come with a lot of controversy given his opponent on the night was a 23-year-old! The fight was part of the “Country Box” series in Nashville, which is described as the event where “music meets boxing.”

England, who is a former radio DJ, is said to be the world’s oldest welterweight boxer, but his professional career did not get off to the best start as he was knocked down brutally in the first five seconds.

Brutal knockout of 58-year-old vs 23-year-old

The 58-year-old was facing 23-year-old Jashawn Hunter, and it seems the 35-year age gap had an impact as the fight was called off after just 46 seconds after England’s corner signalled to the referee to call off the fight. England was trained by Eric Draper, an army veteran with 22 wins to his name. Hunter’s victory over England broke a four-fight losing streak for the 23-year-old.

England got up after his initial knockdown, but never made his mark on the fight and Hunter asserted his dominance. As he got up from the knockdown, it appeared England said something to the referee and the fight continued, which has led to some backlash as fans were concerned for England’s safety. Some fans were concerned about how this fight was allowed to go ahead, with one user even saying, “someone should do prison time for letting that fight happen.” While another asked, “how can the ref let him carry on after that knockdown!?!”

In an interview with the Herald and Review newspaper, England said he had no recollection of anything after being knocked down. He looked at a video after the fight and said: “Man, I kept going for a few more punches and I just don’t recall that part.”

Scot England on his friendship with Muhammad Ali

As a late blooming professional boxer, England had a colourful career before stepping foot in the ring. He is a former radio DJ, news anchor, and even a country music author, but on the 5th of December, he fulfilled his dream of boxing. England was inspired by Muhammmad Ali and, as a teenager, wrote him a letter which later blossomed into a friendship. In a recent interview with News Channel 5 Nashville, England said that a large part of how he was able to get his pro licence was Muhammad Ali.

England remembered the first time he met Muhammad Ali. The Greatest asked him, “are you a boxer?” England said he replied, “no champ, I’m not tough enough for that,” but now he says he is, “40 years later, I am tough enough.” The 58-year-old said that this experience in the ring was going to be his one and only fight.