Highlights Algerian boxer Imane Khelif won her first Olympic fight in just 46 seconds against Italy's Angela Carini.

There was previous controversy over eligibility rules for women's boxing at Paris 2024 Olympics, but Khelif progressed to the next round.

Carini emotionally forfeited the fight after two blows to the face, which appeared to undo her chin strap.

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has won her first fight at the Paris 2024 Olympics after just 46 seconds. Khelif's bout against Angela Carini - who is representing Italy at the summer Games - was halted in less than one minute as Carini called the match off herself.

This comes in the wake of controversy surrounding the eligibility rules for the boxing event at the Olympics. Nonetheless, Khelif will progress to the next round after a routine victory. The Algerian fighter is one of two athletes who were cleared to compete in the women's boxing in the French capital despite having been disqualified from the Women's World Championships in 2023 for failing to meet eligibility criteria.

Khelif Defeats Carini in 46 Seconds

Two blows were all it took to end the fight

Carini was extremely emotional after the defeat as she could be seen crying in the centre of the ring. The women's welterweight clash was ended early as Khelif landed two clean blows to her opponent's head. See footage of the two punches below:

The two strikes appeared to unfasten Carini's chin strap and the Italian returned to the centre of the ring to abandon the match with just 46 seconds on the clock. While she cried in the middle of the ring, she could be seen holding her nose after suffering two heavy blows to the face. View the footage below:

The Reason For Carini's Emotional Response

She claimed to have 'never been hit so hard before'

The Guardian's Sean Ingle reported the heartbreaking scenes in the mixed zone after the fight. He claimed that Carini: "Broke down in tears as she explained that she had never been hit so hard before."

There was a heartwarming reason behind the emotional response Carini gave after the fight as: "She came her to honour her father, that she was a warrior, but had to stop."

Ingle also reported that Carini's coach commented on the bout shortly after the Italian's loss. The coach is said to have stated: “I don’t know if her nose is broken. I have to speak with the girl. But many people in Italy tried to call and tell her: “Don’t go please: it’s a man, it’s dangerous for you.”