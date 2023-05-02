In spite of all the trash talk and the obvious brutality, boxing is a sport built upon a strict moral code.

Respect should be the bottom line of every bout, but that wasn’t the case in Memphis, Tennessee over the weekend.

Jayson Santana is a highly thought of fighter and Kenneth Jamerson, an 0-6 (now 0-7) journeyman, was never expected to trouble him in the ring.

The latter went to touch gloves, as is the common courtesy when that first bell rings, but Santana had other ideas.

A quick 1-2, left and right sent Jamerson down in a state of confusion with the fight having only just begun. Santana came out victorious, despite his opponent’s best efforts to regain composure, and as a result, social media has been particularly vocal about their disdain towards this incident.

Video: Boxer knocked out after trying to touch gloves

Cheap shots like this are on the dark side of boxing and there are various stories that float around the sport of other incidents.

One such occasion saw Richard Grant’s jaw dislocated in a charity boxing fight no less. Grant prevailed and when he went to go over to the man in the other corner, James Butler caught him with a shot out of nowhere long after the final bell had sounded.

Was it a legitimate & fair knockout? Or was it bad sportsmanship?

Back to the case at hand and while there were a lot of grievances aimed at Santana, Jamerson didn’t emerge from this unscathed online either.

Several fans of the sport pointed out the naivety of the fallen man, which maybe explains why his record is what it is. Sportsmanship or not, the bell had already gone and so to leave yourself that unprotected is something of an oversight and one which cost him dearly.

One fan on Twitter summed it up well, saying the following: "Can't say I respect the fighter in this situation. But they do say protect yourself at all times for a reason."

It is a huge cheap shot, but, at the end of the day, Santana didn’t break any rules.

What side do you sit on? Do you think it's anything goes once that bell rings? Or do you think the boxer should've at least touched gloves before starting the fight?