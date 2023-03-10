Boxer Mariana Juárez has shared a gruesome photo of the dog bite which forced her to withdraw from her fight against Leticia Uribe.

The 43-year-old was set to celebrate her 25th year as a boxer with an encounter against her Mexican compatriot Uribe in Monterrey.

But she revealed on social media that she had to withdraw from the fight after being bitten by a dog, sharing a photo of the injury with her followers.

What did Mariana Juárez say about her dog bite injury?

Juárez disclosed that the dog bite happened a few days ago, but had failed to heal properly.

"This has not healed as expected,” she wrote. The wound is still inflamed and I am treating myself with healing and treatment, but my team will look for a new date.”

The bite does indeed look very painful, and while an unusual occurrence in the world of boxing, it seems a completely valid reason to pull out of a fight. A gory photo of the injury can be seen below, but be warned, it's not the nicest.

Who is Mariana Juárez?

Juárez has enjoyed a long and extremely successful career, which started with a victory against Virginia Esparza in 1998. She boasts a record of 55-12-4 in 71 fights.

During this period, Juárez has held world titles in three weight divisions – flyweight, super flyweight and bantamweight.

Juárez’s younger sister, Lourdes, is now a super flyweight world champion, having held the WBC belt since 2020.

After losing her last fight against Yamileth Mercado in October, Juárez has confirmed she will be stepping away from the ring soon, but first wants to try and win a super bantamweight title.

"Many already know that this year I am going to celebrate 25 years as a boxer, more than half of my life and I don't think I deserve to close my career as it should be," said Juárez, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Her fight against Uribe was a step on the way to a super bantamweight belt, but the encounter is now up in the air following Juárez’s injury.