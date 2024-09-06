Ever wondered how much you could get paid for being a heavyweight boxer's human punching bag? Sometimes you may receive absolutely nothing for your efforts, but in other circumstances you could be treated to a nice payday plus an all-expenses-paid luxury getaway.

English boxer Dave Allen has revealed just how much some of boxing's biggest names paid him to spar them. Allen himself is no pushover, having fought 31 times, winning 23 of them, and even challenging for the Commonwealth heavyweight title.

He has revealed just how much certain boxers paid him for his time in the ring via his YouTube channel, and it's quite an impressive list. The likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Oleksandr Usyk all get mentioned, with all of them offering seriously different rewards for Allen's time.

Wladimir Klitschko

£1,200 per week

This is the most amount of money Allen was paid to be a sparring partner. He worked alongside the Ukrainian heavyweight back in 2014. At the time, Allen was working as a supply teacher and was flown to Austria to help the former world champion train.

When recounting the trip, the Brit said: “First of all, in terms of where we were put up, it was like a mansion in the Alps, it was a beautiful, beautiful place. Probably the nicest place I’ve stayed, if not a little boring really. I was only there five days, but there was nowhere to go or anything to do. The food was incredible and on top of that they paid me almost €1,500 a week. I was only there for five days, but they paid me in full as well. They could've probably paid me less, but they paid me the full 1,500.”

Oleksandr Usyk

£840 per week

Yet another Ukrainian boxer, Allen revealed that ‘The Cat’ paid well, but the facilities - and the food - were not up to the same standards set by his fellow countryman.

“That money is good, €1,000-a-week. I was over the moon. But where we stayed was the worst environment. I think it was the Ukraine Olympic training base. Personally, it wasn't nice. The food was poor, I was surviving on bread really. I found this canteen on the second week. I was surviving on bread and chocolate bars and crisps."

Tyson Fury

£200/300 per week

Allen and Fury go way back, and began sparring with each other under the guidance of Tyson Fury’s uncle, Peter. When it was time for the Gypsy King to make his much anticipated comeback, he paid Allen a fair hundred odd pounds, which helped to cover his fuel costs.

Dave Allen's sparring paydays Boxer Pay Wladimir Klitschko £1,200-a-week Oleksandr Usyk £840-a-week Artur Szpilka £675-a-week Tyson Fury £200/£300-a-week Anthony Joshua £0

Allen said: “We were mates, and it was kind of like, 'Look, come over do the first few rounds. You get something out of it yourself.' He'd go on and spar other sparring partners, and you could see he was putting a lot more into the shots and the intensity would change.

"And I wasn't expecting to get paid for it, to be honest. I was happy to go over, help out, it was getting me out the house and I would get some rounds. But he'd always pay me. Maybe between £100-£150 a time, could be two-three times a week, so after petrol and that, I might make £300 a week."

Anthony Joshua

£0 per week

When the two first started sparring, they were amateurs, so no money was involved. Yet, while AJ was on his way to being a household name, Allen claims he still never got paid by him.

