Highlights A boxer who has sparred both Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury has compared the two heavyweights and revealed the differences between them.

Agron Smakici, yes the boxer who cut Fury before his fight with Oleksandr Usyk, has shared the ring with both Brits, and he's revealed all about the pair.

He's revealed AJ is a lot more powerful, while Fury is more about the grace and movement inside the ring.

Agron Smakici is now an infamous name after he inadvertently cut Tyson Fury ahead of his undisputed bout with Oleksandr Usyk, which postponed the fight until the 18th of May later this year.

Smakici holds a professional record of 20-2, but the Croatian southpaw is now one of the most sought after sparring partners in boxing. The 33-year-old was initially recruited by Anthony Joshua in preparation for his rematch loss with Usyk in 2022, but was called back to help prepare AJ before his last fight win against Otto Wallin. The Gypsy King also enlisted the Croat to spar ahead of his bout with Usyk on what was meant to take place on the 17th of February, but was cut just two weeks ahead of the fight after Smakici accidentally elbowed the champion, causing a horror gash.

Smakici holds the unique insight of sparring both of Britain’s biggest boxing stars in Joshua and Fury, and in a recent interview, he discussed the difference between the two.

Speaking to SunSport, Smakici broke down how Britain’s best compare, saying: "For me, Joshua has huge power. Knockout power. And Fury is more a dancer and a technical boxer. It's two kinds of worlds in boxing."

Joshua, 34, returns on the 8th of March in Riyadh to take on ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou, and Smakici has sent a warning to the Cameroonian, stating: "It's big power, it's huge power. We're going to see with Francis Ngannou. I believe Joshua is going to knock Ngannou out.”

Francis Ngannou's switch to boxing

Ngannou decided to temporarily pause his MMA career last year in order to venture into the boxing ring and challenge Fury. Surprisingly, he managed to knock down the 35-year-old Gypsy King, but he ultimately suffered a controversial split-decision defeat. AJ, however, was persuaded to engage in another crossover battle after witnessing the impressive performance of Ngannou.

Smakici is confident that Joshua will bring his best game following Fury's near failure against Ngannou, stating: "I think Joshua will take him much more seriously than Tyson Fury, so there's a big difference. I am going for a victory for Anthony Joshua."

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

Joshua and Fury, meanwhile, have long flirted with the idea of potentially fighting each other during their careers, but as many times before in boxing, this fight looks like it's going to take place well past their peak.

AJ has already suffered three defeats in his career, while Fury, who is still yet to suffer defeat, was extremely fortunate to beat Ngannou in a split decision win just before Christmas last year.

The gold medallist is aiming to secure a win that will potentially lead him to a showdown with Fury in a highly anticipated Battle of Britain. Meanwhile, as Fury is preparing for his rescheduled fight against Usyk, the Ukrainian champion holds an unblemished record of 21 fights and 21 wins, two of those coming against AJ.

The winners of these two fights in Saudi Arabia are on course to box each other, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. This means that AJ could have a third bout with Usyk, Fury could have a rematch against Ngannou, or, for the very first time, AJ and Fury could go head-to-head.