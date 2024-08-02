Highlights Amy Broadhurst, who has previously shared the ring with Imane Khelif, has spoken out about the controversy surrounding her at the Olympic Games.

Khelif has been the subject of a storm following her victory over Angela Carini, who quit the fight after just 46 seconds due to the power behind her opponent's punches.

Taking to social media, the Irish boxer addressed the situation after receiving multiple texts about it.

Irish boxer, Amy Broadhurst, who has previously faced Imane Khelif, has spoken out in support of the Algerian boxer.

The 2024 Paris Olympics has been a resounding success so far, but has also had its fair share of controversy - the most recent being polarised opinions on Imane Khelif's win over Angelia Carini in the Womens' Boxing, having previously been disqualified by the International Boxing Association.

Controversy in the Boxing at Paris Olympics

The controversy surrounding the boxer erupted following her round of 16 bout with Italy’s Angela Carini in the French capital. The latter withdrew only 46 seconds into the fight, claiming that she had ‘never been hit so hard’ in her life. The Italian left the ring in tears, and with a suspected broken nose.

She told the BBC: “I wasn’t able to finish the fight, I felt a strong pain to my nose, and I said (to myself) for the experience I that have and the maturity as a woman that I have, I said I hope my nation won’t take it too badly, I hope my dad won’t take it too badly - but I stopped, I said stop for myself.”

Following the fight, and the Italian’s reaction to what occurred, vocal figures online have argued Khelif should not be competing against other women due to a previous failed gender eligibility test.

Khelif was preparing to compete in the 2023 IBA Women’s Boxing World Championship in New Delhi, only to be disqualified by the IBA due to failing a gender eligibility test. Umar Kremlev - the president of the IBA - said that the test showed Khelif to have XY chromosomes, as opposed to the XX chromosomes commonly found in women.

However, the IBA have no say on who may compete at the Olympics. The IOC believe that Khelif had shown her ability to compete at the Olympics, rendering her previous disqualification irrelevant.

Khelif's Former Opponent Speaks Out

Irish boxer, Amy Broadhurst, who represented Team GB at this year’s Olympic Games, previously fought Khelif in 2022 - with the Irish boxer coming out on top.

During the aftermath of the bout between Khelif and Carini, Broadhurst took to X (Twitter) in support of the Algerian.

“Have a lot of people texting me over Imane Khelif. Personally, I don’t think she has done anything to ‘cheat’. I think it’s the way she was born and that’s out of her control. The fact that she has been (beaten) by 9 females before says it all.”

Khelif made her debut in 2018, and since then her record shows that she has fought 50 times - losing nine of those contests. It is important to add that Imane Khelif has never publicly identified as male, transgender, or intersex.

A statement was released this week stating that: “All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations as well as all applicable medical regulations.”