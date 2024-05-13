Highlights Some of boxing's biggest names have made their final predictions for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk.

Anthony Joshua, Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield, Manny Pacquiao, Francis Ngannou, and more have picked their winner.

After asking 15 figures in the sport of boxing, 10 of those chose Tyson Fury to win on the 18th of May.

We are now just five days away from one of the most highly anticipated fights in boxing history as Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk face off, with all the greats in the sport giving their predictions as we head into the final countdown.

The two heavyweights will finally meet in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday the 18th of May, with the winner becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era, as well as unifying the division for the first time since Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield in November 1999.

The stage is set perfectly for the biggest heavyweight title fight in decades, with all the biggest stars in the boxing world having their final say ahead of the “Ring of Fire” showdown.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions

Anthony Joshua, Francis Ngannou, Tommy Fury, and more have made their picks

In a video posted by Queensberry Promotions on X, formerly known as Twitter, they interviewed all the biggest names in boxing and asked them for their winner on the night, tallying up the scores.

Ten think that Fury will become the undisputed champion, including Daniel Dubois, Francis Ngannou, and, of course, John and Tommy Fury, while only five believe Usyk will come away with the win. Interestingly, British great Anthony Joshua was one of those tipping the Ukrainian to win, perhaps knowing better than anyone just how good the Ukrainian really is, having lost to him twice in his career.

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk's professional stats (as of 13/05/24) Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Age 35 36 Fights 35 21 Wins 34 21 Losses 0 0 Draws 1 0 Knockouts 24 14 Height 6ft 7" 6ft 3" Reach 85" 78"

Usyk also predicted himself to win in the video, saying: “There is no destiny. God is giving me the opportunity, and I am going to use it.”

As for Fury, he is as confident as ever, saying: “I am going to knock him out. I can knock him out, or I can out box him. Either way, I’ll let him take his pick.”

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Preview

Saying this, one must be aware of hubris, and this certainly cost the Gypsy King last time out, with his previous performance in the ring not quite going to plan.

Despite claiming the win against former UFC champion Ngannou on his boxing debut, the Cameroonian impressed throughout and even knocked Fury to the canvas in the third round, with many believing that he deserved the win on the night, subsequently ending the Brit's unbeaten record. However, with it still in-tact after a lacklustre performance, he will be hoping to set the record straight this time.

However, he may have his work cut out when facing Usyk, with the 37-year-old currently holding the WBA, IBO, IBF, and WBO belts, defeating the likes of AJ, Derek Chisora, Tony Bellew, and Dubois throughout his illustrious career.

This fight has been eagerly awaited for quite some time now, with the bout originally scheduled for the 17th of February, only to be cancelled due to an injury Fury sustained in sparring. But now, the duo are ready to settle the score in just five days' time in a fight that promises to be one of the most intriguing spectacles in recent boxing history.