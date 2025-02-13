The money that athletes make is often a hot topic in the sporting world. Yesterday, Sportico sparked these conversations by revealing the list of the 100 highest-paid athletes in the world in 2024. Unsurprisingly, footballers and NBA players make up the top end of the list.

However, another sport where money is often the focal point of discussion is boxing, and this was reflected in the list, with six boxers making the top 100 and two even making the top 10. So, let's take a look at which boxers made the list.

6 Naoya Inoue

Total earnings: $42,000,000

The Japanese fighter had a brilliant 2024 and has quickly become one of boxing's most exciting prospects. He came 81st on the list, making $42 million in 2024. Nicknamed 'Monster' due to his impressive knockout percentage, Inoue boasts an unbeaten record of 29-0-0, with 26 of those victories being knockouts. The 31-year-old currently holds the Ring Junior Featherweight, the WBO World Junior Featherweight, the IBF World Junior Featherweight, the WBC World Super Bantamweight, and the WBA Super World Super Bantamweight championships. In 2024, Inoue fought twice, defeating Luis Nery and TJ Doheny, both by knockout. A third fight was scheduled to take place against Sam Goodman, but Goodman withdrew due to injury. The Japanese star was also named as one of the top five boxers in the world by one of the sport's greats, Oleksandr Usyk.

Naoya Inoue Rank Salary/Winnings Endorsements Total earnings 81. $35m $7m $42m

5 Jake Paul

Total earnings: $48,000,000

Paul continued to make headlines throughout 2024 and was the 52nd highest-paid athlete last year, earning $48 million. The influencer-turned-boxer currently holds a record of 11-1-0 and has a knockout percentage of 64%. Throughout 2024, the 28-year-old fought three times. Paul defeated Ryan Bourland via a first-round TKO in March before comfortably beating Mike Perry in July. He then went on to fight boxing legend Mike Tyson in a record-breaking event live-streamed on Netflix. The bout was surrounded by controversy, with many believing that Tyson was not healthy enough to fight. However, the fight went ahead, and Paul would defeat the former two-time heavyweight champion on points.

Jake Paul Rank Salary/Winnings Endorsements Total earnings 52. $38m $10m $48m

4 Anthony Joshua

Total earnings: $60,000,000

Ranking as the 30th highest-paid athlete in the world in 2024, earning $60 million, is Anthony Joshua. The 35-year-old has had an impressive career. He boasts a record of 28-4-0 and is also a two-time unified heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist. However, 2024 was not a straightforward year for AJ. The Brit had two fights, and despite an impressive knockout victory over UFC fighter Francis Ngannou, Joshua was brutally defeated by Daniel Dubois in September at Wembley Stadium. Questions have been asked about where Joshua's next move could be following the setback, with a potential fight with Tyson Fury in doubt due to the Gypsy King's retirement.

Anthony Joshua Rank Salary/Winnings Endorsements Total earnings 30. $50m $10m $60m

3 Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Total earnings: $73,000,000

The first boxer to break the top 20 on the list is Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. The undisputed middleweight champion ranks 20th, earning $73 million in 2024. The Mexican boasts a record of 62-2-2 and has an impressive knockout percentage of 63%. 2024 was a good year for Canelo, as he won both of his fights during the year. First, he defeated Jaime Munguia in May via unanimous decision before defeating Edgar Berlanga with a monstrous left hook in September, making it two successful title defences in 2024. The 34-year-old was reportedly set to fight another fighter on this list, Jake Paul, in what would have been a box-office sensation. However, the fight was cancelled with Canelo blindsiding Paul and signing a four-fight agreement with Riyadh Season.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez Rank Salary/Winnings Endorsements Total earnings 20. $65m $8m $73m

2 Oleksandr Usyk

Total earnings: $122,000,000

It was undoubtedly an unbelievable year for Oleksandr Usyk, and it is reflected in his ranking on this list. Coming in seventh place of the highest earners with an astonishing $122 million. The Ukrainian has an incredible record of 23-0-0 and has recorded several impressive victories throughout his career as a cruiserweight and heavyweight. However, perhaps the most impressive victories of his career came in 2024. Usyk fought Tyson Fury twice last year and was victorious in both bouts, putting in two incredible performances. The 38-year-old became the undisputed heavyweight champion following his first victory over the Gypsy King in May, before successfully defending his titles in December, marking his dominance of the heavyweight division.

Oleksandr Usyk Rank Salary/Winnings Endorsements Total earnings 7. $120m $2m $122m

1 Tyson Fury

Total earnings: $147,000,000