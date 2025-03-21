The heavyweight division in boxing is the most historic and iconic division in the sport's history. The division has been the home to the most hyped and biggest fights ever due to its larger-than-life characters and the knowledge in the back of everyone's mind that a whole fight can be turned upside down in the blink of an eye due to the power that the fighters at this weight possess.

The discussion of the greatest heavyweights of all time is sometimes a difficult and uncomfortable one as there have been many iconic fighters over the years who have left an incredible legacy on the sport of boxing. With that said, Ranker has produced a list which has been voted on and put together by fans to decide the 20 greatest heavyweights of all time. GIVEMESPORT will today take you through the full ranking, which features iconic names such as Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, and George Foreman, and reveal to you who has been voted the best ever by the fans in boxing's most iconic division.

20 Greatest Heavyweights of All Time (20-11) Rank Boxer Professional/Official Boxing Record (as of 21/03/25) 20. Gene Tunney 65-1-1-1-17 (NC/Newspaper Decisions/Draws) 19. Riddick Bowe 43-1-1 (NC) 18. Oleksandr Usyk 23-0 17. Ken Norton 42-7-1 16. Jack Dempsey 63-6-9-6 (Newspaper Decisions/Draws) 15. Tyson Fury 34-2-1 14. Floyd Patterson 55-8-1 13. Vitali Klitschko 45-2 12. Wladimir Klitschko 64-5 11. Rocky Marciano 49-0

10 Sonny Liston

Professional boxing record: 50-4

Recognised by many as one of the most terrifying fighters in professional boxing history due to his iron chin and vicious power in both hands, Sonny Liston is the 10th greatest heavyweight of all time according to Ranker’s fan vote. The Arkansas-native may not have been the most slick of fighters, but he certainly knew how to get the job done.

Prior to his two clashes with Muhammad Ali in 1964 and 1965, Liston had pure dominance over the heavyweight division and was an incredible KO artist. As mentioned, Liston may not have had the slick boxing ability of other heavyweight greats, but he possessed dynamite in both hands and an iron chin, which are two of the most terrifying traits a boxer can have.