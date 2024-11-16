There have been a lot of claims that the fight, and the outcome, between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has been rigged. The 58-year-old faced off against YouTuber Paul at AT&T Stadium in Texas on Friday night, and questions have already been asked about the legitimacy of the contest.

A fake script detailing the fight made the rounds on social media just hours before their blockbuster showdown. The script, similar to the fake one circulated before Paul's fight with Tommy Fury last year, outlined each round up to the fifth, when Paul allegedly stops a fatigued Tyson and ultimately wins. However, as we know now, this isn't how the fight would pan out. Shock.

Paul won via unanimous decision, not by stoppage, as Tyson lasted the full eight rounds. So, in this case, unsurprisingly, the 'script' was wrong. However, the conspiracy theorists, and fight fans watching on Netflix, have pinpointed one exact moment from early in the fight when they believe the outcome was settled.

Did Mike Tyson Stop After Punching Jake Paul

After landing a huge shot to the Problem Child, Iron Mike seemed to settle down

In the first round, Tyson nailed Paul with a massive straight left shot, sending his opponent flying backwards, clearly still showing the explosive power which gave him so many knockout victories throughout his illustrious career. But rather than go in for the kill, Tyson backed off, and this decision only fuelled the 'rigged' claims. It wasn't just that one moment, however, as we never saw that straight shot again in the fight.

Fans React to Mike Tyson Stopping Himself

Plenty on social media have pinpointed the moment

One X user wrote: "Right here is where Mike said, “Whoops, I gotta stop or I won’t get paid. #rigged."

A second said: "The moment we knew it was rigged! I do believe the first 1 minute of the fight was legit, and then they switched it to off."

Close

“Jake was clearly taking it easy on Tyson the second half of the fight. Tyson was too gassed to even throw a punch for the last 3 rounds. Fight is horrendously rigged, and it’s not up for debate. #TysonPaul,” wrote a third fan.

Jake Paul Responds to Rigged Claims

This isn't new territory for Paul, who has faced these claims all throughout his boxing career

Attempting to dust off the 'rigged' theories, Paul, speaking to Ariel Helwani in the ring after his latest win, said: "First and foremost, Mike Tyson... he’s a legend, he’s the greatest to ever do it. This man is an icon. It’s just an honour to be able to fight him. He’s an icon. He’s a legend. I love him. I love his family. It’s just an honour to be in the ring with all of them. I was trying to hurt him a little bit. I did my best."

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 16/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 59 12 Wins 50 11 Losses 7 1 No Contests 2 0

In the days leading up to the fight, Paul was constantly fighting off claims about the authenticity of the fight.

"They chalk up what I've done to fights being rigged," he declared. "Still, when he (Tyson) posts on his Instagram looking like a killer [and] hitting the s*** out of the mits, the top five comments are 'if Jake wins this fight it's completely rigged', and that used to bother me. Because I was like 'I work so hard can't you f****** people see'? But now I take it as a compliment because the human peon brain of the 99 percent can't even comprehend how good I've gotten and what I'm accomplishing in this world."