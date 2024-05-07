Highlights Boxing star Lawrence Okolie is after the WBC bridgerweight belt when he travels to Poland to face Lukasz Rozanski.

The journey to the top has been slightly rough for the Brit after revealing he used to work at McDonald's.

The 31-year-old shared the time he almost had an altercation with a customer while working behind the tills.

From ducking burgers to ducking punches, Lawrence Okolie’s rise to boxing cruiserweight champion of the world hasn’t been the prettiest. Speaking to the Daily Star, Okolie believes he is now under more pressure than ever before, since his loss to fellow British cruiserweight Chris Billam-Smith.

The 31-year-old has now decided to move up in weight and is now after the WBC bridgerweight belt on the 24th of May when he travels to Poland to face Lukasz Rozanski.

Standing at 6 foot 5, he is the perfect size to move up the divisions and now compete with the big(ger) boys. Despite his meteoric rise to the top, it wasn't always a smooth journey for 'The Sauce.'

Okolie Once Worked at McDonald's

He recalls a heated encounter with a customer

While the 31-year-old has achieved a lot of success in his professional career so far, Okolie never forgets about his past, recalling the time he used to work at McDonald's.

“You don't forget. You don't forget those things.I was there for a while. I was there for almost two years, so I remember the ins and outs of that place very well. It was a crazy turnaround because a lot of people maybe want to change their life or want to take a risk - fortunately I did, and it paid off."

Working behind the till at the popular fast food chain prepared the Brit for life as a professional boxer, and he even looked back at the time he had a heated encounter with a customer: “One time a guy asked for a burger without pickles. The pickles were given to him, despite me putting his order through without them. He threw it at me. It didn't hit me, but he threw it and the chips in my direction. It took a lot of composure for me not to react because I needed the money anyway.”

'The Sauce' on his Rise to the top of the Pile

He's now looking to become a two-weight champion

Okolie may now stand as a tall, lean, former champion, but he hasn’t always had it that easy. Bullied as a teen for being overweight, he knew he needed to change his life, and after watching his idol Anthony Joshua win super-heavyweight gold at the London 2012 Olympics, he knew it was time for a change.

Only 17 years old with zero prior boxing experience, Okolie boasted big goals of trying to reach the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. His goals weren’t taken too seriously by his peers, including his parents, who weren’t overly excited by his new ambitions.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Lawrence Okolie lost in the 2016 Olympics to the eventual bronze medalist, Erislandy Savon.

Okolie's dreams of competing at the Olympics

“They were like: ‘Okay, cool’. It just seemed like such a distant, not really going to happen kind of thing,'' he added. "I was in Hackney, maybe, seven months before the Olympics and never had an international fight. Never even won a national senior title in England. I’m saying, I wanna get to Rio.

"So all of a sudden, in April 2016, I won a whole tournament, and it was just such a quick turnaround. From then, once I'd obviously made it to the Olympics, it was like 'Oh, he obviously must be decent'. I said I wanted to be a world champion and people were like, 'OK, cool this. Let's just see how far we can push it.'"

Lawrence Okolie's venture into professional boxing

Okolie reached the last 16 of the Rio Olympics; his first dream was achieved and now a long way from flipping burgers. His professional debut finally arrived in 2017, stopping his opponent Geoffrey Cave in the first round on the undercard of the Jorge Linares vs Anthony Crolla bill. Just over a year later, Okolie tasted his first cruiserweight glory, beating Luke Watkins for the Commonwealth title.

‘The Sauce’ took on the hard-hitting Krzysztof Glowacki in March 2021 and was up for his first world title fight. The vacant WBO cruiserweight belt was up for grabs and Okolie relished his opportunity. Knocking out his opponent, the Brit had finally reached his dream of becoming a world champion.

Holding the belt for over two years, Okolie then took on his British cruiserweight rival, Chris Billam-Smith. Smith was on a roll from his early career defeat to Richard Riakporhe. It was a fight British fight fans were in huge demand for. Poor, by his own standards on the night, 'The Sauce' suffered the first defeat of his career via majority decision.

Lawrence Okolie's professional record (as of 07/05/24) 20 fights 19 wins 1 loss By knockout 14 0 By decision 5 1

Now looking to leave his cruiserweight past behind him, Okolie is on the hunt to claim titles in heavier weight classes. If he can overcome Lukasz Rozanski on the 24th, it looks highly likely that he will embark into the heavyweight division, where he may even come across his idol, Anthony Joshua.