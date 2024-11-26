It's been a remarkable year for boxing with incredible knockouts, extraordinary comebacks, and ranking-boosting wins. Below, we've put together a power ranking of the 10 male fighters who have had the best years all around.

This is not to be confused with a ranking for a specific weight class, or even a boxing pound-for-pound list, because, to feature here, you have to take on the biggest fights you can, win them with style, and be active. We look at who you fought, when you fought them, and how you won, over a 12-month period.

To assess greatness in a calendar year, we looked at the quality of the wins, the abilities of the opponents, and activity level.

Male Boxer of the Year - GIVEMESPORT Power Ranking Rank Name Division Status Pro record Recent wins 10. Gervonta Davis Lightweight WBA Champion 30-0-0 (28 KOs) Frank Martin 9. Terence Crawford Super Welterweight WBA Champion 41-0-0 (31 KOs) Israil Madrimov 8. Angelo Leo Featherweight IBF Champion 25-1-0 (12 KOs) Mike Plania (KO) Eduardo Baez (KO) Luis Alberto Lopez (KO) 7. Bakhram Murtazaliev Super Welterweight IBF Champion 23-0-0 (17 KOs) Jack Culcay (KO) Tim Tszyu (KO) 6. Fabio Wardley Heavyweight Contender 18-0-1 (17 KOs) Frazer Clarke (Draw) Frazer Clarke (KO) 5. Naoya Inoue Super Bantamweight Undisputed Champion 28-0-0 (25 KOs) Luis Nery (KO) TJ Doheny (KO) 4. Bam Rodriguez Super Flyweight WBC Champion 21-0-0 (14 KOs) Juan Francisco Estrada (KO) Pedro Guevara (KO) 3. Artur Beterbiev Light Heavyweight Undisputed Champion 21-0-0 (20 KOs) Callum Smith (KO) Dmitry Bivol (KO) 2. Oleksandr Usyk Heavyweight Unified Champion 22-0-0 (14 KOs) Tyson Fury (SD) 1. Daniel Dubois Heavyweight IBF Champion 22-2-0 (21KOs) Filip Hrgovic (KO) Anthony Joshua (KO)

Related Floyd Mayweather Says he'd Fight Jake Paul Under One Condition Floyd Mayweather said he'd fight Jake Paul, and gave a damning verdict on Paul vs Canelo.

10 Gervonta Davis

Fights this year: Frank Martin

Gervonta Davis is one of the most exciting fighters in boxing, period. He has dynamite in each fist, packs out arenas throughout the United States, and fights in such a way that he leaves his audience on the edges of their seats. 'Tank' would normally feature higher but gets marked down for only fighting once in 2024. His one fight, which he took in June and was a bout GIVEMESPORT attended in Las Vegas, was against Frank Martin, whom he finished in the eighth round.

9 Terence Crawford

Fights this year: Israil Madrimov

Again, if this was a pound-for-pound list, a fighter as exquisite as Terence 'Bud' Crawford would exist in one of the top three positions, but as this list is built on excitement, and performance through a 12-month period, we do not count his all-time great win over Errol Spence Jr. from 2023 and judge his 2024 solely on his win over Israil Madrimov. Crawford has arguably become a victim of his own success, and even though he did not finish Madrimov, the win, at a new weight class for him at 154 pounds, was still a solid one.

8 Angelo Leo

Fights this year: Mike Plania, Eduardo Baez, and Luis Alberto Lopez

There was a team when Angelo Leo, a 30-year-old from New Mexico, had not fought in 18 months, but since his November, 2023, comeback, he's fought three times — all of them this year. When GIVEMESPORT spoke to him at various times in his Las Vegas training camps, it was always clear he had one thing on his mind — a world title. In January, he knocked out Mike Plania, scored a decision win over Eduardo Baez, and then upset the bookmakers with a 10th round knockout win as the underdog to finish Luis Alberto Lopez in a summer banger.

Watch Leo's Knockout of the Year contender right here:

7 Bakhram Murtazaliev

Fights this year: Tim Tszyu

Bakhram Murtazaliaev secured one of the sport's most brilliant wins in October when he annihilated the teak tough Tim Tszyu in Florida. An unheralded fighter previously, Murtazaliaev will likely never be as overlooked again as he thumped Tszyu to smithereens in just three rounds. The quality of the win would see Murtazaliev on a collision course with the likes of Sebastian Fundora, or Crawford, within the next year.

6 Fabio Wardley

Fights this year: Frazer Clarke (twice)

The 6-foot-5 Fabio Wardley has made himself a significant player in Britain's heavyweight division thanks to wins over Eric Molina, Nathan Gorman, and David Adeleye through his rise. But his breakout moments arrived in 2024 when he split a draw with Frazer Clarke from a wild, brutal, and bloody bout before putting the punctuation mark on their rivalry when he finished Frazer in the first round of their rematch later in the year.

Watch Wardley's rematch win right here:

5 Naoya Inoue

Fights this year: Luis Nery and TJ Doheny

Like the situation with Crawford, above, if this list were a pound-for-pound ranking, then the sublime Japanese fighter Naoya Inoue would most likely top it, if not find himself in second position. Regardless, with back-to-back defenses of his undisputed super bantamweight championship titles against Luis Nery, whom he finished in six rounds, and TJ Doheny, who he stopped in seven, Inoue finds himself yet again in the conversation for Fighter of the Year in boxing.

Related 'I've Worked With Ali, Tyson & Mayweather - The Monster is the Best I've Seen' Boxing promoter Bob Arum has worked with some of the best fighters ever, but he has named Naoya Inoue as the best of them all.

4 Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez

Fights this year: Juan Francisco Estrada and Pedro Guevara

It belies logic that Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez is making a Hall of Fame case at just 24 years of age, but the American, already a two-weight world champion, keeps on seeking out tremendous challenges — and winning by knockout. True to form, in 2024, Rodriguez finished Juan Francisco Estrada — himself a champion for more than a decade — in the seventh round in June, before defeating Pedro Guevara in November.

3 Artur Beterbiev

Fights this year: Callum Smith and Dmitry Bivol

One of the best fights boxing could make happened not just once this year, but multiple times, and one of those statement bouts was Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol's battle for the undisputed light heavyweight championship — which Beterbiev edged by split decision. He not only had that win, though, but a seventh-round knockout win over Callum Smith in January to mark an incredible 12 months.

2 Oleksandr Usyk

Fights this year: Tyson Fury

Oleksandr Usyk edged Tyson Fury in their undisputed heavyweight championship fight. It was an incredible win for multiple reasons: First, Usyk became the first person to ever defeat Fury, and second: it was a victory that epitomized what pound-for-pound, and all-time greatness was all about as Usyk, not that long ago, was a cruiserweight. He surrendered physical advantages to Fury, but showed that his boxing brain, and skill, was at a higher level to receive his well-earned, marquee win. Usyk and Fury do it all again on December 21 in their high-stakes rematch, and if Usyk wins yet again, he'll no doubt jump to No.1 on this list.

1 Daniel Dubois

Fights this year: Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua