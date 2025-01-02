The introduction of an AI judge for the fight last month between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk showed that boxing could well be set to enter a new era. And the next step could be to replace the ring girls, who enter the ring between rounds to hold up a card telling the audience what round is next, with a tech counterpart.

The tradition that has been going on since 1965 could soon disappear following proposed plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) in professional boxing events. The AI-generated holograms would replace the role of the ring girls to show the rounds, with one of the most prominent AI influencers on Instagram being eyed up for any possible future role.

Lily Hayes Could Become Boxing's AI Ring Girl

She is an AI influencer on Instagram with nearly 1 million followers

An AI model named Lily Hayes could become the first to replace the role of the original ring girl, and her creator is hoping that she will make her debut on a card like Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua.

"Technology is developing very quickly, including its influence in every sport. Sports organisations are also innovating by utilising AI influencers. Lily has built an extraordinary fan base in the last 12 months, and pro boxing is one of the best ways to get into the mainstream of world sports," said her creator, as quoted by the Daily Star."