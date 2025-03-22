Tributes from across the boxing industry have poured in for George Foreman, who died on Friday, the 21st of March, aged 76.
A legendary fighter, Foreman — nicknamed Big George — terrorized the heavyweight division through multiple decades as he won gold at the 1968 Olympic Games, and became champion in the pro game when he stunned Joe Frazier with a second-round knockout win ion 1973. He, famously, took part in one of boxing's most iconic fights of all-time — the Rumble in the Jungle — losing valiantly to fellow all-time great Muhammad Ali in 1974.
Foreman led many lives as he was not only a wildly accomplished athlete, but also an entrepreneur as he made hundreds of millions of dollars for the George Foreman Grill. He was also an ordained Christian minister.
|
George Foreman's professional boxing record
|
81 fights
|
76 wins
|
5 losses
|
By knockout
|
68
|
1
|
By decision
|
8
|
4
Frank Bruno Falls Seriously Ill on Flight - Doctors Take Drastic Action
Boxing legend, Frank Bruno, suffered a medical emergency during a flight and had to be rushed to hospital upon landing.