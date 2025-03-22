Tributes from across the boxing industry have poured in for George Foreman, who died on Friday, the 21st of March, aged 76.

A legendary fighter, Foreman — nicknamed Big George — terrorized the heavyweight division through multiple decades as he won gold at the 1968 Olympic Games, and became champion in the pro game when he stunned Joe Frazier with a second-round knockout win ion 1973. He, famously, took part in one of boxing's most iconic fights of all-time — the Rumble in the Jungle — losing valiantly to fellow all-time great Muhammad Ali in 1974.

Foreman led many lives as he was not only a wildly accomplished athlete, but also an entrepreneur as he made hundreds of millions of dollars for the George Foreman Grill. He was also an ordained Christian minister.

George Foreman's professional boxing record 81 fights 76 wins 5 losses By knockout 68 1 By decision 8 4

George Foreman Commanded The Respect of Entire Sport

Tributes quickly poured in across the boxing industry