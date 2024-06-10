Highlights James ‘Buster’ Douglas has predicted how a potential all-British superfight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will play out.

Since joining forces with Fury's former trainer Ben Davison late last year in preparation for his win over Otto Wallin, 'AJ' has looked better than ever.

Despite Fury's loss to Oleksandr Usyk, many boxing fans are still itching to see him fight 'AJ.'

The former heavyweight world champion retired from the sport in 1999 with a professional record of 38-6-1-1 and is regarded as one of the best fighters of his era.

The 34-year-old is fresh off his sensational victory over former UFC star Francis Ngannou back in March. He landed a devastating right hand to topple the MMA heavyweight, putting him out cold in a terrifying scene.

The 34-year-old is fresh off his sensational victory over former UFC star Francis Ngannou back in March. He landed a devastating right hand to topple the MMA heavyweight, putting him out cold in a terrifying scene.

Joshua has stepped up training over the last few weeks and looks set to fight Daniel Dubois in September at Wembley following the latter's win over Filip Hrgovic earlier this month.

As for 'The Gypsy King, Fury suffered the first defeat of his professional career last month against Oleksandr Usyk, losing via split decision in Saudi Arabia.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk is just the 25th man in history to reign as undisputed heavyweight champion - and the first fighter to ever do it in the four-belt era.

Despite the defeat in Riyadh, fans are still itching to see Joshua and Fury go head-to-head in the ring, and Douglas has had his say on how the fight will play out.

Buster Douglas Predicts Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

The boxing legend sees one clear winner

His Excellency, Turki Alalshikh, has confirmed that the rematch between Usyk and Fury is being planned for the 21st of December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Victory for the Brit in the rematch could set up a possible showdown with Joshua in 2025. Speaking to Gambling Zone, Douglas believes that 'AJ' will come out on top should he face 'The Gypsy King.'

“Right now I think AJ beats Fury. It's not that Fury is on the decline, he just no longer has that strength to withstand that force. Once you start putting your punches together, he tends to get weak as the fight goes on and his power levels start faltering. It's a strong possibility that AJ would knock Fury out. I think he would. He would definitely take Fury out. "It would not go the distance, AJ would knock him out. And AJ-Usyk is right now also a good one. I'd say AJ beats Fury and AJ Usyk is 50-50. AJ is looking like he's on a mission, and he's finally got it together and he's changed some things.”

While the 64-year-old revealed that Joshua beats Fury, he admits that a clash between 'AJ' and Usyk is very much 50/50. The Brit famously lost twice to the Ukrainian - both via decision.

With Joshua looking to get revenge over Usyk, the Ukrainian has recently thrown a real spanner in the works. The 37-year-old has revealed he's considering a return to the 200-pound division at cruiserweight.

Eddie Hearn's Plans For Heavyweight Division

AJ vs Dubois, Usyk vs Fury 2, Winner vs Winner

Plans appear to have been laid out for the heavyweight division by promoter Eddie Hearn. The plans are laid out in a semi-final and final fashion with three fights taking place in the next year for those involved.

Hearn's proposed plans involve Joshua, Dubois, Usyk and Fury with the first two fighting each other before the latter two share the ring once again in their rematch. Once both of those fights are in the books, he then wants to see the winners go head-to-head at the start of next year.

The boxing promoter will be hoping that this bracket creates an all-British colossal fight between Joshua and Fury that has been in the works for many years now.

Eddie Hearn's plan for heavyweight division Fight Titles Date Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois IBF 21st of September Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 WBA, WBC, WBO 21st of December Winner vs Winner WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO April/May 2025