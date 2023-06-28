Ricky Hatton has been in some of boxing's best names in his stellar career including Floyd Mayweather, but he doesn't believe that was his toughest night.

The Manchester native had a glistening career where he rose to become British boxing royalty and even became world champion with some memorable nights across the globe.

Some of the biggest outings of his career came in the US against boxing legends Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, which saw him lose both but put on brave displays nonetheless.

However, it wasn't either of these nights that he saw as the toughest of his career...

Ricky Hatton's exhibition fight

'The Hitman' made a remarkable transformation last year and decided to return home for one last bow against friend and ex-boxing star Marco Antonio Barrera.

Hatton looked decent in a light-hearted showcase and entertained the fans with a swift display, which eventually went the eight round distance.

He was previously keen to step in the ring in an exhibition rematch with 'Money' but that was quickly put to bed with his ex-rival keen to avoid any potential risks.

But the British star was quick to admit he got what he needed from his final Manchester appearance.

He said: “[We got] everything and more. Marco and I are friends, but we’re proud men and with such a big crowd in, getting behind me, sometimes I thought how it would go if it got a bit heated.

"But it was entertaining and everything we wanted. I’ve done loads of good things in boxing, but with the stage I’m at in my life, this is up there as one of the best.”

Ricky Hatton reveals his toughest opponent

Hatton spoke about the difficulty of taking on some greats of the sport including the 50-0 undefeated fighter Mayweather.

However, he has now revealed the physical effects he felt after his world-title meeting with Luis Collazo in 2016 made it the toughest battle.

"That was my toughest fight,” Hatton said to talkSPORT when discussing his clash with the Mexican.

“I mean, getting beat by Pacquiao like I did was very tough to come to terms with and Floyd Mayweather was just technically so good.

"From a physical point of view [Collazo was tougher]. I never made fights easy for myself. "I couldn’t do it at that weight.

"I hit him, and the shots just bounced off him. I went to shove him back and he didn’t move. I thought, ‘Oh this is going to be a long night'.

"It was the worst after I’ve felt. I had hot sweats, shaky, shivering and I couldn’t even go to the afterparty I was in such a bad way.”