On Tuesday, the 17th of December, combat sports superstar Conor McGregor took to social media to deliver some bombshell news about his next fight. In a post to his X account, the Irishman revealed that he is in preliminary talks to face an unconventional opponent. 'The Notorious' said he wanted to play down rumours of a potential fight against current UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, but, in the same post, revealed the news about a potential boxing exhibition against social media star and WWE wrestler Logan Paul.

The news polarized the industry and American boxing promoter Lou DiBella criticised the potential fight, labelling it "celebrity boxing s***."

Lou DiBella Unhappy With Potential Conor McGregor vs Logan Paul Exhibition Bout

DiBella is also confused as to why the Ambani family want to make the fight happen

Lou DiBella expressed his disgust at the potential exhibition boxing match between former two-weight UFC championConor McGregor, and social media and WWE star Logan Paul. DiBella, who has promoted huge boxing names over the years, such asDeontay Wilder,Bernard Hopkinsand Andre Berto, took to social media earlier today to completely rip into the proposed, big-money exhibition bout.

DiBella posted the following to X:

The American promoter seems tired of social media influencers and celebrities coming and getting paid huge money to fight which is completely understandable, however, they are paid such insane money because of the eyes they bring in and the facts are, whether you like it or not, McGregor vs Paul would be one of the biggest and most watched boxing bouts of 2025 if it was to take place.

Who Are The Ambani Family?

The Ambani's are reportedly trying to make the McGregor vs Paul exhibition happen in India

One of the biggest takeaways from Conor McGregor's social media post earlier today is that his potential exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul could take place in India. The Irishman revealed they are in talks with the Ambani family to get the fight done.

Mukesh Ambani is the head of the Ambani family and when you look at how successful his businesses are and how incredible his net worth is, you can understand why this bizarre fight is now a realistic possibility. Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and as of right now, he has a net worth of $98.2b. With such incredible money at his disposal, he definitely has the ability to get the fight done if he desperately wants to see it.