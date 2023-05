The 2023 boxing calendar promises us all an exciting array of fights and encounters that you cannot miss. From Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, to Jake Paul and KSI - there is something for everyone at all weight classes, to satisfy your spectating needs. Never miss the action as titles and pride are put on the line in the ring.

What are the upcoming fights in 2023?

Who is fighting in 2023 and where to watch live on a streaming platform or TV.

May 13 Misfits Boxing

Venue: Wembley Arena, London UK

Fight Weight Stream KSI vs Joe Fournier TBC UK - DAZN PPV / US - DAZN Deji vs Swarmz TBC UK - DAZN PPV / US - DAZN Salt Papi vs Anthony Taylor TBC UK - DAZN PPV / US - DAZN

Al Haymon's PBC

Venue: Las Vegas, USA

Fight Weight Stream Alberto Puello vs Rolly Romero (WBA Super-Lightweight World Title) Super-Lightweight UK - None confirmed / US - Showtime

May 20

Eddie Hearn's Matchroom

Venue: Dublin, Ireland

Fight Weight Stream Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron (WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO Super-Lightweight World Titles) Super-Lightweight UK -DAZN / US - DAZN Terri Harper vs Cecilia Braekhus (WBA Super-Welterweight World Title) Super-Welterweight UK -DAZN / US - DAZN

Bob Arum's Top Rank

Venue: Las Vegas, USA

Fight Weight Stream Devin Haney vs Vasyl Lomachenko (WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO Lightweight World Titles) Lightweight UK -Sky Sports / US - ESPN+ PPV Oscar Valdez vs Adam Lopez 2 Super-Featherweight UK -Sky Sports / US - ESPN+ PPV

May 24

George Rose's No Limit

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Fight Weight Stream Joseph Parker vs Faiga Opelu (Commonwealth Heavyweight Title) Heavyweight UK - Not Confirmed - Not Confirmed

May 27

Eddie Hearn's Matchroom

Venue: Manchester Arena, UK

Fight Weight Stream Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood 2 (WBA Featherweight World Title) Featherweight UK -DAZN / US - DAZN Jack Catterall vs Darragh Foley Super-Lightweight UK -DAZN / US - DAZN

Ben Shalom's BOXXER

Venue: Bournemouth, UK

Fight Weight Stream Lawrence Okolie vs Chris Billam-Smith (WBO Cruiserweight World Title) Cruiserweight UK - Sky Sports / None Confirmed

Bob Arum's Top Rank

Venue: Belfast, UK

Fight Weight Stream Alberto Puello vs Rolly Romero (WBA Super-Lightweight World Title) Super-Lightweight UK - BT Sport / US - ESPN+

June 3

Dmitry Salita's Salita Promotions

Venue: Detroit, USA

Fight Weight Stream Claressa Shields vs Hanna Gabriels (WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Middleweight World Titles) Middleweight UK - BT Sport / US - ESPN+

June 10

Bob Arum's Top Rank

Venue: New York, USA

Fight Weight Stream Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez (WBO Super-Lightweight World Title) Super-Lightweight UK - Sky Sports / US - ESPN

Eddie Hearn's Matchroom

Venue: London, UK

Fight Weight Stream Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos (IBF Flyweight World Title) Flyweight UK - DAZN / US - DAZN

Ben Shalom's BOXXER

Venue: London, UK

Fight Weight Stream Adam Azim vs Aram Fanyan Super-Lightweight Sky Sports / US - Not Confirmed Viddal Riley vs Anees Taj 2 Cruiserweight Sky Sports / US - Not Confirmed

Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy

Venue: California, USA

How to stream: UK - DAZN / US - DAZN

Fight Weight Stream Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko Middleweight UK - DAZN / US - DAZN

June 11

Zeus Network

Venue: Florida, USA

Fight Weight Stream Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III (Exhibition) TBC UK - Zeus Network Online PPV / US - Zeus Network Online PPV

June 17

Ben Shalom's BOXXER

Venue: Manchester, UK

Fight Weight Stream Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 Middleweight UK - Sky Sports PPV / US - Not confirmed Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall (WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO Super-Middleweight World Titles) Super-Middleweight UK - Sky Sports PPV / US - Not confirmed

Eddie Hearn's Matchroom

Venue: New Orleans, USA

Fight Weight Stream Regis Prograis vs Liam Paro (WBC Super-Lightweight World Title) Super-Lightweight UK - DAZN / US - DAZN

June 24

Takuya Kiya's Shisei

Venue: Tokyo, Japan

Fight Weight Stream Joshua Franco vs Kazuto Ioka 2 (WBA Super-Flyweight World Title) Super-Flyweight UK - not confirmed / US - Not confirmed

Eddie Hearn's Matchroom

Venue: New York, USA

Fight Weight Stream Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley (Super-Middleweight) Super-Middleweight UK - DAZN / US - DAZN

Al Haymon's PBC

Venue: TBC, USA

Fight Weight Stream Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams (WBC 'Interim' Middleweight Belt) Middleweight UK - Not Confirmed / US - Showtime

July 1

Eddie Hearn's Matchroom

Venue: Sheffield, UK

Fight Weight Stream Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell (British and Commonwealth Super-Lightweight Titles) Super-Lightweight UK - DAZN / US - DAZN

Bob Arum's Top Rank

Venue: Ohio, USA

Fight Weight Stream Jared Anderson vs Zhan Kossobutskiy (Heavyweight) Heavyweight UK - Sky Sports / US - ESPN

July 25

Hideyuki Ohashi's Ohashi

Venue: Tokyo, Japan

Fight Weight Stream Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue (WBC and WBO Super-Bantamweight World Titles) Super-Bantamweight UK - Sky Sports / US - ESPN+

August 5

Jake Paul's MVP

Venue: Dallas, USA

Fight Weight Stream Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz (185lbs Catchweight) Catchweight UK - DAZN PPV / DAZN PPV Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy 2 (WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO Featherweight World Titles) Featherweight UK - DAZN PPV / DAZN PPV

Boxing Results 2023