The complete list of men's boxing world champions across the four main sanctioning bodies (WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO) and 18 weight divisions.

1 Heavyweight (200lbs+)

WBA - Oleksandr Usyk

WBC - Tyson Fury

IBF - Oleksandr Usyk

WBO - Oleksandr Usyk

*Mahmoud Charr holds the WBA 'regular' belt

*Zhilei Zhang holds the WBO 'interim' belt

2 Bridgerweight (224lbs)

WBC - Lukasz Rozanski

The WBC invented the bridgerweight division in 2020 although no other body sanctions the weight division.

3 Cruiserweight (200lbs)

WBA - Arsen Goulamirian

WBC - Noel Mikaelian

IBF - Vacant

WBO - Chris Billam-Smith

4 Light-Heavyweight (175lbs)

WBA - Dmitry Bivol

WBC - Artur Beterbiev

IBF - Artur Beterbiev

WBO - Artur Beterbiev

5 Super-Middleweight (168lbs)

WBA - Canelo Alvarez

WBC - Canelo Alvarez

IBF - Canelo Alvarez

WBO - Canelo Alvarez

*David Morrell holds the WBA 'regular' belt

*David Benavidez holds the WBC 'interim' belt

6 Middleweight (160lbs)

WBA - Erislandy Lara

WBC - Jermall Charlo

IBF - Janibek Alimkhanuly

WBO - Janibek Alimkhanuly

*Carlos Adames holds the WBC 'interim' belt

7 Super-Welterweight (154lbs)

WBA - Jermell Charlo

WBC - Vacant

IBF - Vacant

WBO - Tim Tszyu

*Jermell Charlo holds the WBC 'champion in recess'

8 Welterweight (147lbs)

WBA - Terence Crawford

WBC - Terence Crawford

IBF - Jaron Ennis

WBO - Terence Crawford

*Eimantas Stanionis holds the WBA 'regular' belt

*Mario Barrios holds the WBC 'interim' belt

9 Super-Lightweight (140lbs)

WBA - Rolly Romero

WBC - Devin Haney

IBF - Subriel Matias

WBO - Teofimo Lopez

*Ismael Barroso holds the WBA 'interim' belt

10 Lightweight (135lbs)

WBA - Gervonta Davis

WBC - Shakur Stevenson

IBF - Vacant

WBO - Vacant

11 Super-Featherweight (130lbs)

WBA - Lamont Roach Jr

WBC - O'Shaquie Foster

IBF - Joe Cordina

WBO - Emanuel Navarrete

12 Featherweight (126lbs)

WBA - Vacant

WBC - Rey Vargas

IBF - Luis Alberto Lopez

WBO - Rafael Espinoza

*Brandon Figueroa holds the WBC 'interim' belt

13 Super-Bantamweight (122lbs)

WBA - Naoya Inoue

WBC - Naoya Inoue

IBF - Naoya Inoue

WBO - Naoya Inoue

14 Bantamweight (118lbs)

WBA - Takuma Inoue

WBC - Alexandro Santiago

IBF - Emmanuel Rodriguez

WBO - Jason Moloney

15 Super-Flyweight (115lbs)

WBA - Kazuto Ioka

WBC - Juan Estrada

IBF - Fernando Martinez

WBO - Junto Nakatani

*Carlos Cuadras holds the WBC 'interim' belt

16 Flyweight (112lbs)

WBA - Seigo Yuri Akui

WBC - Julio Cesar Martinez

IBF - Jesse Rodriguez

WBO - Jesse Rodriguez

17 Light-Flyweight (108lbs)

WBA - Kenshiro Teraji

WBC - Kenshiro Teraji

IBF - Adrian Curiel

WBO - Jonathan Gonzalez

18 Minimumweight (105lbs)

WBA - Knockout CP Freshmart (Thammanoon Niyomtrong)

WBC - Yudai Shigeoka

IBF - Ginjiro Shigeoka

*Erick Rosa holds the WBA 'regular' belt.

Sanctioning bodies

There are four major organizations which sanction professional boxing bouts.

International Boxing Federation The International Boxing Federation (IBF) is one of the four main professional boxing organizations that sanctions professional boxing.

World Boxing Council The World Boxing Council (WBC) is one of the four main professional boxing organizations that sanctions professional boxing.

World Boxing Organization The The World Boxing Organization (WBO) is one of the four main professional boxing organizations that sanctions professional boxing.