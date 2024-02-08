The complete list of men's boxing world champions across the four main sanctioning bodies (WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO) and 18 weight divisions.
Highlights
- Oleksandr Usyk holds the heavyweight titles in three out of four major sanctioning bodies.
- Artur Beterbiev is the unified champion in the light-heavyweight division.
- Canelo Alvarez holds all the super-middleweight titles in the four main sanctioning bodies.
1 Heavyweight (200lbs+)
WBA - Oleksandr Usyk
WBC - Tyson Fury
IBF - Oleksandr Usyk
WBO - Oleksandr Usyk
*Mahmoud Charr holds the WBA 'regular' belt
*Zhilei Zhang holds the WBO 'interim' belt
2 Bridgerweight (224lbs)
WBC - Lukasz Rozanski
The WBC invented the bridgerweight division in 2020 although no other body sanctions the weight division.
3 Cruiserweight (200lbs)
WBA - Arsen Goulamirian
WBC - Noel Mikaelian
IBF - Vacant
WBO - Chris Billam-Smith
Chris Billam-Smith is the WBO cruiserweight champion.
4 Light-Heavyweight (175lbs)
WBA - Dmitry Bivol
WBC - Artur Beterbiev
IBF - Artur Beterbiev
WBO - Artur Beterbiev
Artur Beterbiev is the unified champion in the light-heavyweight division.
5 Super-Middleweight (168lbs)
WBA - Canelo Alvarez
WBC - Canelo Alvarez
IBF - Canelo Alvarez
WBO - Canelo Alvarez
*David Morrell holds the WBA 'regular' belt
*David Benavidez holds the WBC 'interim' belt
Canelo Alvarez's belts on display at a press conference.
6 Middleweight (160lbs)
WBA - Erislandy Lara
WBC - Jermall Charlo
IBF - Janibek Alimkhanuly
WBO - Janibek Alimkhanuly
*Carlos Adames holds the WBC 'interim' belt
7 Super-Welterweight (154lbs)
WBA - Jermell Charlo
WBC - Vacant
IBF - Vacant
WBO - Tim Tszyu
*Jermell Charlo holds the WBC 'champion in recess'
8 Welterweight (147lbs)
WBA - Terence Crawford
WBC - Terence Crawford
IBF - Jaron Ennis
WBO - Terence Crawford
*Eimantas Stanionis holds the WBA 'regular' belt
*Mario Barrios holds the WBC 'interim' belt
Terence Crawford has held multiple world championships in three weight classes
9 Super-Lightweight (140lbs)
WBA - Rolly Romero
WBC - Devin Haney
IBF - Subriel Matias
WBO - Teofimo Lopez
*Ismael Barroso holds the WBA 'interim' belt
Teofimo Lopez is the WBO Champion
10 Lightweight (135lbs)
WBA - Gervonta Davis
WBC - Shakur Stevenson
IBF - Vacant
WBO - Vacant
11 Super-Featherweight (130lbs)
WBA - Lamont Roach Jr
WBC - O'Shaquie Foster
IBF - Joe Cordina
WBO - Emanuel Navarrete
12 Featherweight (126lbs)
WBA - Vacant
WBC - Rey Vargas
IBF - Luis Alberto Lopez
WBO - Rafael Espinoza
*Brandon Figueroa holds the WBC 'interim' belt
13 Super-Bantamweight (122lbs)
WBA - Naoya Inoue
WBC - Naoya Inoue
IBF - Naoya Inoue
WBO - Naoya Inoue
Naoya Inoue "The Monster" has become undisputed champion in two different weight classes in the four-belt era.
14 Bantamweight (118lbs)
WBA - Takuma Inoue
WBC - Alexandro Santiago
IBF - Emmanuel Rodriguez
WBO - Jason Moloney
15 Super-Flyweight (115lbs)
WBA - Kazuto Ioka
WBC - Juan Estrada
IBF - Fernando Martinez
WBO - Junto Nakatani
*Carlos Cuadras holds the WBC 'interim' belt
16 Flyweight (112lbs)
WBA - Seigo Yuri Akui
WBC - Julio Cesar Martinez
IBF - Jesse Rodriguez
WBO - Jesse Rodriguez
17 Light-Flyweight (108lbs)
WBA - Kenshiro Teraji
WBC - Kenshiro Teraji
IBF - Adrian Curiel
WBO - Jonathan Gonzalez
18 Minimumweight (105lbs)
WBA - Knockout CP Freshmart (Thammanoon Niyomtrong)
WBC - Yudai Shigeoka
IBF - Ginjiro Shigeoka
*Erick Rosa holds the WBA 'regular' belt.
Sanctioning bodies
There are four major organizations which sanction professional boxing bouts.
International Boxing Federation
The International Boxing Federation (IBF) is one of the four main professional boxing organizations that sanctions professional boxing.
World Boxing Council
The World Boxing Council (WBC) is one of the four main professional boxing organizations that sanctions professional boxing.
World Boxing Organization
The The World Boxing Organization (WBO) is one of the four main professional boxing organizations that sanctions professional boxing.
World Boxng Association
The World Boxing Association (WBA), formerly known as the National Boxing Association (NBA). The WBA is the oldest of the four major organizations which sanction professional boxing bouts.