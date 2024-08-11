Highlights Vergil Ortiz and Angelo Leo delivered spectacular performances in separate fights on the same night Saturday.

Ortiz overcame two knockdowns to beat Serhii Bohachuk in a Fight of the Year contender in Las Vegas.

In Albuquerque, Leo's left hook finish could be both Upset and Knockout of the Year.

Combat sports had been going through a lull period this summer but then bang, August 10 provided a night to remember as two live boxing events in the United States delivered the sport's Fight of the Year, Knockout of the Year, and Upset of the Year on the same night.

GIVEMESPORT attended the Golden Boy Promotions event at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, and saw Vergil Ortiz overcome two knockdowns — in the first round, and again in the eighth — to finish strong and edge a majority decision win over Serhii Bohachuk in a throwback war.

On the same night, at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Angelo Leo scored a 10th-round knockout over Venado Lopez to win the IBF featherweight world title in thrilling fashion.

Related American Heavyweight Boxing in Disarray as Martin Bakole Batters Jared Anderson Martin Bakole battered Jared Anderson to put American heavyweight boxing in disarray.

Boxing's Fight, Knockout, & Upset of The Year All Happen on One Night

Vergil Ortiz and Angelo Leo seal huge wins

Boxing promoters Tom Loeffler of 360 Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions founder Oscar de la Hoya told GIVEMESPORT throughout the week that their fighters, Bohachuk and Ortiz, respectively, would near-enough guarantee a Fight of the Year contender. They were not wrong. Though many in the industry expected an explosive finish, what fans got was just as epic, as it produced a back-and-forth battle on the inside, punishing punches to the body, and knockdown drama.

Compubox data sent to GIVEMESPORT showed Ortiz out-landed Bohachuk in eight of the 12 rounds, and connected with 265 shots from 747 thrown, compared to the 225 from 832 for Bohachuk.

"I feel like I did enough to win this fight," said Ortiz. "I am the best in the world now."

Bohachuk, meanwhile, implied a robbery had taken place.

"The real boxing fans who watched this fight know what happened tonight … I knocked him down twice."

Watch some of the action right here:

Elsewhere in the US, Leo became a two-weight boxing world champion in style as he punched the sweat off Venado's head with a left hook that laid his opponent onto the canvas, unconscious on his back, having scrambled his senses. It was a devastating finish — one which yielded Leo the 12th knockout from 25 wins against just one defeat to fellow champion Stephen Fulton, a fight that he was competitive in.

Watch Leo's left hook knockout right here:

Boxing's Big Night Arrived at The Same Time as UFC Failed to Deliver

A UFC Fight Night event at UFC Apex in Las Vegas dragged

Boxing's big night arrived at the same time as a substandard UFC show at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

There were only three finishes, all by submission, from the 10-fight card which heavyweight fighters Serghei Spivac and Marcin Tybura headlined. Spivac submitted Tybura with a first-round armbar.