The rematch between IBF world heavyweight boxing champion Daniel Dubois and the former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua draws closer as boxing financier Turki Alalshikh revealed the data Saturday when speaking at Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia.

The boxing industry was in the region for Riyadh Season. In the main event of a studded night, Artur Beterbiev won the undisputed light heavyweight championship when he defeated Dmitry Bivol with a majority decision win that fight promoter Eddie Hearn protested immediately after, calling for a rematch of that fight.

Dubois defeated Joshua with ease on September 21 as he dropped his countryman in every round but won before closing the show in style, in a knockout that concluded as one-sided thrashing as Terence Crawford had given Errol Spence Jr in 2023's performance of the year.

Turki Alalshikh said it will take place February 22

Dubois rose to the occasion September 21 when he boxed the best he's ever had, in front of 96,000 people at Wembley Stadium in London, to destroy Joshua in the fifth round of a dominant bout.

Whether or not a rematch yields a different result than the one-way drubbing we saw last month remains to be seen, but it will surely be a spectacle once again as two of the most recognizable heavyweights on the planet box their rematch on February 22 — a five-month turnaround.

WINS KNOCKOUTS LOSSES BEST WIN ANTHONY JOSHUA 28 25 4 Wladimir Klitshcko DANIEL DUBOIS 22 21 2 Anthony Joshua

Dubois vs Joshua 2 Tops a Queensberry vs Matchroom Rematch

Frank Warren will put five of his fighters against five of Eddie Hearn's

Alalshikh also said the rematch between Queensberry and Matchroom will take place on that date, and organizers are discussing the fights that will take place during the competition. Queensberry, famously, romped to a 5-0 landslide win in their first fight card.

"In February, we are now discussing 5 vs 5 plus some more fights."

Alalshikh was speaking after a Riyadh Season boxing card that light heavyweight rivals Artur Beterbiev and Dmitriy Bivol headlined. Beterbiev won by a narrow, disputed, margin. Alalshikh also commented on the result.

"It is one of the best fights I've ever seen in 20 years but I don't think the result is fair, in my opinion."

A rematch will likely take place in 2025.