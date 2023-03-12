Boxing fans were left feeling uneasy after witnessing Robbie Davies Jr suffer a gruesome ankle injury in his loss to Darragh Foley on Saturday night.

Davies Jr was fighting in his hometown of Liverpool last night against Australia-born light welterweight Foley and the big talking point coming from the bout is his nasty-looking injury.

The two men exchanged blows early in the fight before Foley knocked down Davies Jr with a strong right hook late in the second round.

The Liverpool-born fighter continued to the third, before landing awkwardly on his right ankle, which sent the fighter to the canvas and in serious pain.

Davies Jr’s corner had no other option than to throw the towel in and get urgent medical care to the fighter's injured ankle.

Video: Boxer suffers nasty ankle injury after awkward landing

Davies Jr took to Twitter to announce that the ankle injury he picked up left him needing to have an operation on his leg to get back to full fitness.

His tweet read: “Thank you for all the messages and well wishes, I left Aintree Hospital early hours this morning with a cast on my leg. A second opinion on my X-ray this morning has got me back to the hospital now where I will undergo an operation. Rotten luck with a freak accident.”

Foley was quick to celebrate his victory and ran to climb the ropes before he lifted his hand in the air, with the 34-year-old now having the boxing record of 22-4-1.

Foley’s celebration got a negative reaction on Twitter, however, with one user saying: “Fancy celebrating winning a fight like that!”

Another said: “Imagine celebrating on the ropes, like feeling like you actually won the fight because he was maimed.”

Foley himself even admitted that he regretted how he celebrated his victory, saying after the fight: “Looking back at the replay, I look like a t*** jumping up and down when the man has injured himself.

“But I needed to win this fight. There was no way I was leaving that ring a loser, no way in my life, man.”

However, most of the reactions on Twitter about the bout focused on Davies Jr’s horrific ankle injury and how they wish for his recovery.

One user said: “Feel for him [ Davies Jr], that’s a horrendous break. Wish him a speedy recovery.”

While another user said: “Hope Robbie is OK, that was a horrific injury to witness close up. Get well soon Robbie.”