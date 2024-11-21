“Once you're in the playoffs, anything can happen.”

Atlanta United , perhaps more than any team in MLS history, embody the unpredictability of the MLS Cup playoffs, the ability for any team to win any game on any given day. Requiring a dramatic Decision Day victory to even qualify for the postseason, the Five Stripes now find themselves in the Eastern Conference semifinals after taking down the Supporters’ Shield winning Inter Miami CF .

Miami, who set the single-season points record, finished the year 34 points ahead of ninth-place Atlanta United. With superstars Lionel Messi , Jordi Alba , Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez , bolstered by a rarely-seen collection of additional talent, virtually no one gave Atlanta a chance in the three-legged series.

No one, that is, outside of Atlanta’s locker room. Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan spoke exclusively over the phone with GIVEMESPORT, giving an inside look into their stunning Round One series, the mentality that has kept the group together despite a rocky season, and their renewed hopes to do the unthinkable and lift MLS Cup .

A Historic Upset Over Inter Miami

The Five Stripes ignored the narratives and backed themselves against the MLS Cup favorites

“From the outside, you know, looking back on it now, not a lot of people gave us a chance and that's okay.” Unsurprisingly, Guzan was aware of the narratives heading into the series against Miami. That didn’t matter.

“Those individuals are looking at data or numbers or names and whatnot. But at the end of the day, we continue to focus on ourselves and not worry about the talk on the outside. You're able to block that stuff out, and you go about your business and your work in a positive way.”

It seems Guzan, in particular, was able to shut out the noise and focus on his own performance. The former United States Soccer international was the star of the series, making an unreal 19 saves across the three matches. The string of match-winning performances from Guzan rolled back the clock. And after finding himself the target of criticism from fans during the regular season, it was a reminder of the quality that saw him make over 150 appearances in the English Premier League .

“I've been in the game long enough to be able to handle the criticism, handle the praise at times, and you never want to get too far ahead of yourself or too down on yourself,” he shrugged. “Yes, I've been able to come up with big saves lately in last handful of games. But at the same time, you go back and you watch clips from the games, and you learn about where you can get better in different situations… It's about trying to find that happy medium and staying consistent.”

A Renewed Rivalry Against Orlando

After a heated Decision Day meeting, the two sides face off in their highest-stakes meeting yet

To put it lightly, Atlanta United and Orlando City SC do not like each other. From Josef Martínez’s 2018 match-winner to break the single-season goals record, or the epic 2021 tifo from the 17s, to Atlanta’s controversial Decision Day victory to sneak into the playoffs against the odds, the rivalry has been fraught with both genuine dislike and defining moments. Over the course of the rivalry, it’s turned from one manufactured out of mere proximity into something more.

“I think at the beginning, when they came in [as an MLS expansion team] and we came in and it was, it was new. And from a geographical standpoint, they were the closest team, right?” Guzan explained. “It was a bit fabricated at the beginning. But now looking back on those games and how games have played out in the past — even the last game of the regular season with us fighting for our lives — they're always played with intensity, always played with passion and, and this game will be no different.”

Atlanta United vs. Orlando City Rivalry History *2021 onwards Date Competition Result October 19, 2024 MLS Orlando 1-2 Atlanta March 17, 2024 MLS Atlanta 2-0 Orlando July 15, 2023 MLS Atlanta 1-2 Orlando May 27, 2023 MLS Orlando 1-1 Atlanta September 14, 2022 MLS Orlando 0-1 Atlanta July 17, 2022 MLS Atlanta 1-1 Orlando September 10, 2021 MLS Atlanta 3-0 Orlando July 30, 2021 MLS Orlando 3-2 Atlanta April 17, 2021 MLS Orlando 0-0 Atlanta

Despite finishing in fourth place in the East, Orlando haven’t been dominant at home. They won just seven of 17 regular season matches at Inter&Co Stadium, and only won one match at home against a team to finish in the top seven of either conference. With Atlanta winning both their meetings this season, the Five Stripes aren’t scared going into the lions’ den.

“It's a completely clean slate, but of course, you look back [at the regular season] and it gives you confidence,” said Guzan. “The margins are extremely, extremely fine. We're anticipating an absolute battle, being on the road and having the crowd against us. We're gonna need everybody and it's gonna be a bit dicey at times. And that's okay. It's the playoffs. Those moments are to be expected.”

Can Atlanta Really Win It All?

With four of the top five Eastern Conference sides already eliminated, there’s room at the top for Atlanta

Atlanta were never given a serious chance at MLS Cup heading into the playoffs, handed the worst odds of any of the 18 teams in the postseason. The outlook is different, though, after taking down a Miami side among the best the league has ever seen. Why couldn’t they win it all?

“Hopefully we've got three more games in us… We want to raise [a trophy] for everyone in the locker room, for everyone associated with Atlanta United,” said Guzan. “That's the most important part, to not lose focus, to make sure that we take it one game at a time.”