We've been handed our first glimpse of the APX GP car that is to star in the F1 film that Brad Pitt is acting in.

There's an eleventh team in the paddock this weekend, and will be at races to come this year, as filming begins on the F1 film that Brad Pitt is starring in, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton also advising to try and make it as realistic a production as possible.

APX GP car revealed

It's going to be a fascinating film to watch when complete, with it using real life shots of the paddock and the sport, combined with a story around the APX GP team - a fictional outfit - and how they interact with the F1 sphere around them.

Indeed, we've now seen a couple of shots of the APX GP car - which is in a nice gold and black livery - with F1 sharing them on social media:

[Image credit: Scott Garfield, Apple Studios and Formula 1]

F1's growing popularity

F1 is certainly attracting its fair bit of stardust at the moment, with Drive to Survive, the Netflix production, also driving a big audience and interest to the sport.

This could take things to another level, though, with them becoming part of the furniture in the paddock, with them having a garage and taking their car out on track when there are quiet periods at Silverstone this weekend.

The car itself is an F2 car that has been modified to look like an F1 car, with the help of Mercedes, and the story will follow Pitt and fellow actor Damson Idris as team-mates Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce.

The garage is currently here in Silverstone, and is between Ferrari and Mercedes in the paddock, meaning they are very much fully involved with the environment.

It will also see a fictional crew sit on a pitwall along the pitlane alongside the other 10 teams, and has caught the imagination as we go into this weekend.

Speaking about the production, current Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton said:

“It is kind of (director) Joe [Kosinski]'s focus to make sure that we're as embedded into this sport as possible, and it's current.

"And for me, it's to make sure that it's authentic and that all of you and racing fans see its authenticity and say this is believable.

“We also want to have a view of racing from a different perspective than you might see on TV and generally just a really cool sport.”

It's going to be a fascinating piece when finally put together and hopefully it helps drive and even bigger audience to the sport.

As for the real-life racing this weekend, Max Verstappen is again the man to beat out on track with he and the Red Bull team looking to extend their winning streak.