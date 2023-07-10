Movie star Brad Pitt has offered Martin Brundle the chance to make a cameo appearance in the F1 film that he is making.

Formula 1 attracts the biggest names from the worlds of entertainment, music, and sport, all to watch 20 of the finest drivers do battle at high speed at iconic venues around the globe, and Pitt is bidding, alongside Joseph Kosinski, Plan B Entertainment and Jerry Bruckheimer to bring the sport to life on the big screen in an Apple Studios production in the coming years.

Brad Pitt F1 film begins shooting at Silverstone

Indeed, the plot of the film tells the story of a former F1 driver from back in the 90s returning to the sport to partner up with a young hotshot, played by actor Damson Idris, in a bid to help an ailing team stricken at the back of the grid.

The story of the film, intriguingly, will use the backdrop of the real-life F1 season, with characters Sonny Hayes, played by Pitt, and Joshua Pearce, played by Idris, on the grid alongside the likes of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, with the latter helping with the film's production as an advisor.

Shooting for the film started in earnest on location at the British Grand Prix, with the actors taking their modified F2 car for a spin during downtime over the weekend amid the packed GP schedule, with the fictional APX GP team also having a garage slot alongside Ferrari and Mercedes in the pit lane.

A really novel production, then, and there's naturally a lot of intrigue in the film, which could now see Martin Brundle play a small part if Pitt stays true to his word.

The American actor was speaking to the Sky presenter and former driver over the weekend to talk about the movie, when he made the offer for the Briton to play a small part in the picture:

"I would be a guy who raced in the 90s, in fact I would have been on the track with you at some point," Pitt said.

"So you've got to do a cameo!"

How serious Pitt is remains to be seen but it would surely be a popular move getting Brundle involved, even in a really small way.

Pitt also gave some insight into the plot line of the film:

"He [Hayes] has a horrible crash, kind of disappears and then is racing in other disciplines.

"Then his friend played by Javier Bardem is the team owner, they're the last place team, they're 21 and 22 on the grid, they've never scored a point.

"They have a young phenomenon played by Damson Idris and he brings me in as kind of a Hail Mary and hijinks ensue."

There will be more filming on site in the coming weeks and months as the film team put together what could be a really impressive production.

Ultimately, it's a positive thing for F1 and the FIA, too, with the picture set to bring another unique spotlight onto the sport from an angle that has never been used before.

Drive to Survive by Netflix has helped swell the ranks of the F1 audience and this film, once finished, could only build on that momentum it all goes to plan.