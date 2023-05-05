Brad Pitt will drive on the Silverstone circuit over the course of the British Grand Prix weekend.

Pitt is set to star in a new film about F1 and motor-racing, which sees him take on the role of an experienced driver coming out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is playing a big role in the production of the film as well, with him providing advice on the script to make the picture as close as possible to real-life racing.

Speaking about his involvement in the film, Hamilton said ahead of the Miami GP:

“I don’t know absolutely every single plan with all the things we’ll be doing in the paddock, I’m more focused on making sure the script is where it needs to be.

“That’s where all the time is currently, going through the script. We’ve got a really great and diverse cast. [Director] Joe [Kosinski's] focus is to make us as embedded in this sport as possible. For me it’s to make sure it’s authentic, and that all of you and racing fans see its authenticity and say ‘this is believable.'

“I’m spending a lot of time right now helping Joe and the team get the script right, it’s an amazing process and I’m really enjoying it.”

As part of the filming of the movie, Pitt will hit the circuit over the weekend of the British Grand Prix, taking to the famous track when there is downtime between sessions to capture footage.

He'll be driving a specially-modified F2 car, that has been worked on by Mercedes, which is fitted with a small 6K camera that will record the on-track action.

It's certainly going to be a fascinating project to watch being made and we'll start to see it coming to life in the summer in the UK.

Of course, it's hardly the first set of film cameras to be seen in the F1 paddock with Netflix's Drive To Survive crew still very much a part of the furniture, with them set to be producing another series on the back of the 2023 campaign.

It all serves to underline the immense growth in popularity that F1 has enjoyed in recent years, then, and hopefully the film will do its bit in continuing to draw in new audiences.