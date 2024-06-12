Highlights Brad Stevens' smart trades for White, Porzingis, and Holiday propelled the Celtics to historic heights in 2023-24.

Hiring Udoka and Mazzulla as head coaches, Stevens ensured fantastic success with a focus on defense and then offense.

Boston's incredible run towards an NBA title is a testament to Stevens' exceptional coaching and executive skills.

As the Boston Celtics close in on their first NBA title in 16 years, plenty of credit is being thrown towards many of the people behind the incredible success they've achieved in the last decade. This includes players, coaches, and executives who've worked together to build the league's most sustainable contender.

Boston is still two wins short of achieving the ultimate goal, but they already deserve props for the consistent winning that no other franchise has been able to replicate.

Much has been made of the legendary trade made by former Celtics and current Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge, where he sent an aging Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for the two draft picks that would become Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Ainge's kudos are well deserved; he laid the foundation that would benefit the Celtics for the next two decades, and Boston has never looked back.

However, one man who deserves more recognition for finishing Ainge's work is former Celtics head coach Brad Stevens. He has been the mastermind behind Boston's roster taking the final step towards legitimate title contention after making several extremely savvy moves.

Trading For Derrick White Was A Home Run

An underrated move at the time, White has blossomed into a star

On Feb. 10, 2022, the Celtics were in the midst of a second consecutive mediocre season after losing in the first round to Brooklyn in 2021. Boston was 31-25 but was in the middle of a nine-game winning streak that would become 26 wins in 32 contests to close the season.

One of the biggest reasons for their stunning turnaround came on that day, when Brad Stevens traded Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, and a first-round pick for San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White. White had been a solid player for the Spurs through four-plus seasons, averaging 11.6 points and 3.9 assists in 237 games.

However, what Stevens saw was White's excellent set of winning intangibles that were being honed under Gregg Popovich to be perfected in a great situation for the Celtics. White had proven to be an excellent defender in San Antonio as well as a connective piece offensively who would fit seamlessly next to Tatum and Brown.

Derrick White's Rise Team Years PPG TS% APG Spurs 2018-2022 11.6 56.5% 3.9 Celtics 2022-2024 13.3 59.9% 4.4 Celtics 2024 15.2 61.1% 5.2 Celtics Record Since White's Arrival 141-49

No one could've seen the offensive jump to borderline stardom that he would take within three years in Boston, as White turned from an average shooter and playmaker into a lights-out marksman who the Celtics could run offense through. His growth into a fringe All-Star player shows both his incredible work ethic and also the great development system in Boston, but Stevens' instincts were always correct.

Stevens Worked Absolute Magic In Summer 2023

Acquiring Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis cheaply changed the franchise

After such a disappointing loss to the Miami Heat in the 2023 Conference Finals, Stevens decided it was time to change up the core that had hit the wall in Boston so many times. He made the unpopular decision to deal longtime Celtic and fan-favorite Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies, accepting the criticism to part ways with Smart's erratic shot selection and poor late-game execution.

This move allowed Boston to acquire Kristaps Porziņģis from the Washington Wizards, who was coming off a career year in DC, but left the Celtics without a point guard. Stevens immediately addressed this by trading reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon and defensive stalwart Robert Williams for Jrue Holiday, giving Boston a reliable, durable defensive guard to replace Smart.

In all, Boston parted with only one first-round pick as well as Smart, Brogdon, and Williams to acquire two All-Star level players.

Celtics' Magical Summer Sent Out Acquired Players Smart, Brogdon, Williams, Gallinari, Muscala Porzingis, Holiday Picks 2029 First-Rounder, 2023 Second-Rounder 2023 First-Rounder

With these two genius trades, the Celtics finally had their fully-formed starting five that would prove to be a historically dominant grouping in 2023-24. Boston now has stunning versatility on both sides of the ball, no exploitable players, and six extremely dependable guys who always bring a strong effort.

Stevens Nailed Both Head Coaching Hires

Udoka and Mazzulla proved to be huge successes for Boston

After Stevens himself stepped down from the head coaching position to move into the front office in 2021, he was tasked with finding his own replacement. He chose Nets' assistant Ime Udoka to coach the team in 2021-22, which was a smashing success after a slow start to the season.

Udoka instilled excellent defensive principles for that Celtics team and propelled them all the way to the NBA Finals, which they lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors. Nevertheless, the direction of the franchise had been restored after it was teetering for a couple of seasons.

Unfortunately, an in-house incident ended Udoka's Celtics tenure after an incredible first season, forcing Stevens to find a new candidate or hire from within. He chose correctly once again, going with Celtics' assistant Joe Mazzulla despite him never having held an NBA head coaching job in his young career.

Just 34 years old at the time of his hiring, Mazzulla struggled a bit at the beginning of his time despite an excellent record, and was on the hot seat during the playoffs as the team disappointed. Nevertheless, Stevens extended Mazzulla last summer, and it has paid dividends in 2024.

Mazzulla, unlike Udoka, prioritized offense for Boston and revolutionized their attack to a strictly modern, analytical style based on three-point shooting. Boston has embraced Mazzulla's ball-movement, drive and kick offensive style to its fullest extent in 2024 and has boasted one of the best units in league history. With all the defensive talent on the roster, Boston hasn't slipped in that category either, making the hire another huge home run.

Home-Run Hires Year Coach Record ORTG DRTG 2021 Stevens 36-36 113.1 (10th) 111.8 (13th) 2022 Udoka 51-31 113.6 (9th) 106.2 (1st) 2023-2024 Mazzulla 121-43 119.8 (1st) 110.6 (2nd) Total 2022-2024 Udoka/Mazzulla 172-74 118.5 (1st) 110.0 (1st)

Boston is two wins away from completely vindicating Brad Stevens' executive excellence, but he has been the best in the business since he stepped foot in the front office.