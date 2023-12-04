Highlights The Phoenix Suns' success in the playoffs hinges on the availability of Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker.

The Suns lack the depth and continuity of other Western Conference teams, making it crucial for their stars to perform.

While Durant has shouldered the offensive load, the Suns are even better when Booker is on the floor.

When the Phoenix Suns made the blockbuster trade to bring three-time NBA All-Star, Bradley Beal to Arizona, they likely weren’t expecting his availability to be so much of a concern. Having participated in only three games for the Suns so far this season, NBA journalist Mark Medina argues that his presence on the court might be the difference between the star-studded group, featuring Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, progressing deep through the playoffs, or not.

Suns' ‘win-now’ mode under threat

At the trade deadline of the 2022-23 season, Phoenix believed that their best chance to win their first ever NBA Championship would be through acquiring two-time champ, Kevin Durant. In order to bring him to The Valley, though, they had to sacrifice a plethora of roster depth, engaging in a four-team trade that sent Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and four-first round picks to the Brooklyn Nets, while Jae Crowder was shipped off to the Milwaukee Bucks.

After a disappointing postseason, in which the Suns exited in the Western conference semifinals after a defeat to the eventual champions, Denver Nuggets, the front-office had to make a decision on what their next roster moves would be. When the Washington Wizards let Bradley Beal become available on the market, the Suns jumped at the chance to have the 30-year-old form a big three with Durant and Devin Booker, trading away veteran Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, four future first-round picks and six second-round picks, in yet another blockbuster trade that saw them choose to sacrifice roster depth.

In order to recuperate some of their losses, and add some depth to a very top-heavy roster, the Suns decided to become a facilitating team in the Damian Lillard trade from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Bucks. In the deal, they were able to offload center Deandre Ayton’s four-year, $133 million contract, and in return, they acquired Jusuf Nurkić, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

Phoenix Suns- 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics Rank Points per game 116.2 11th Opponents points per game 113.3 17th Offensive rating 117.1 8th Defensive rating 114.0 18th

Twenty games into the 2023-24 regular season, though, and while the Suns find themselves sitting in the fifth seed of the West, there have been some health concerns, particularly regarding their big three. With Beal only seeing three games of action so far, and Booker missing nine games through various injury niggles, much of the load has been shouldered by Durant, who himself missed 35 games last season due to injury. As a result, this could pose problems for the organization further down the line should this trend continue.

Medina – Suns need Beal available to have a ‘fighter’s chance’ to win NBA title

Medina believes that while Durant has taken on a majority of the offensive load in Phoenix with the absences of both Booker and Beal at points this season, if the team are to really make headway and make some noise in the playoffs, then they have to have their stars available, as well as receive some solid contributions from their role players. The journalist argues that this is because other squads around the Western Conference are much deeper in personnel, while also having maintained roster continuity and cohesion from previous seasons, something the Suns lack.

“It's going to start with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, but they need to have Bradley Beal at least be available, and they need to have the role players, not all performing every single night, but at least one or two of them giving solid performances. The reality is, when looking at the rest of the Western Conference, there's a lot more continuity and depth, and so if they want to have a fighter’s chance to [win a title], it can't just be on those two players.”

Carrying the load: Kevin Durant

Amid all of his injury issues over the past few seasons, it may come as quite a surprise that Durant has been the most consistent star on the team so far this year in terms of his availability, having played 18 of Phoenix’s 20 games. In that span, his stellar work on both ends of the floor helped lead Phoenix to a seven-game win streak, before it was snapped by a 112-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors last week. However, having gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, the team, even without their big three playing together, have climbed up the West and now sit only 3.5 games back off the No. 1 overall seeded Minnesota Timberwolves.

Phoenix Suns - Durant-Booker-Beal 2023-24 Statistics Kevin Durant Devin Booker Bradley Beal Games played 18 11 3 Points 31.0 27.9 17.3 Rebounds 6.4 5.8 5.3 Assists 5.8 8.4 3.7 Field goal % 51.2 47.2 39.1 3-point field goal % 49.4 39.7 33.3

Offensively, Durant has always had a knack of scoring the basket at an incredibly efficient rate, something he is still consistently doing at 35 years old. Averaging 31.0 points per game, Durant ranks top-three in the league in points scored, behind reigning MVP, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers (32.0) and the Dallas Mavericks' MVP candidate, Luka Dončić (31.4).

Furthermore, the 13-time All-Star is averaging 6.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per game, while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and converting on 49.4 percent of his shots from deep. Per NBA.com, the 2014 MVP award winner ranks fifth overall in the league in usage percentage, with the Suns using him on 31.4 percent of their plays, while his 17.7 player impact estimate ranks seventh in the league.

While Durant has been an impactful player to the Suns, particularly when integral members are missing, the Suns fare even better when Booker is on the floor. The 27-year-old’s 123.2 offensive rating is the best among Phoenix’s roster, and his net rating of plus-11.2 is almost two times better than the second-ranked big man Jusuf Nurkić, who has proved a handy addition to the rotation himself, having played all 20 games and averaging a near double-double with 12.1 points and 9.2 rebounds, along with 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks, respectively.

While the Phoenix Suns are performing well in the absence of Beal and, to some extent, Booker, this seemingly unsustainable formula of having Kevin Durant bear the weight may pose problems for Phoenix further down the line, and the huge risk they took in trading away all that depth for superstars in order to bolster their title chances could unravel completely, should health still be of concern as the season progresses. But, if they can get their stars healthy, there is no reason why they cannot go on a title charge and bring Phoenix its first-ever NBA championship.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.