Highlights The Minnesota Timberwolves are dominating the series by outscoring the Phoenix Suns in almost every quarter.

Phoenix's struggle with three-point shooting impacts their performance on the offensive end.

The Suns face a challenge at home, lacking a clear home-court advantage and already down 2-0.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have just taken the second game in their first-round series with the Phoenix Suns, putting them up two games to none. At one point, a heated exchange between Suns guard Bradley Beal and head coach Frank Vogel took place.

Despite the moment leading to speculation about the two’s relationship, and the overall stability of the team, Beal put those rumors to rest after the game, assuring the media that it wasn’t an issue. He said via Gerald Bourguet:

"It was not between us two. It was just kinda like what was going on in the game, refs, our flow, our defense was bad. I was just like, 'What are we doing?' We're good, it wasn't nothing like that." - Bradley Beal

The Suns, losing 93-105, do seem to be struggling against this Timberwolves squad in a series that is, for Phoenix, starting to look awry.

The Timberwolves Are Controlling the Series

By almost every metric, the Timberwolves are playing better than the Suns

Not only have the Timberwolves won both games, but they’ve only scored less than the Suns in a single quarter twice in these two games.

Scoring by Quarter Game 1 Team Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Suns 28 23 21 23 Timberwolves 27 34 31 28 Game 2 Team Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Suns 21 30 20 22 Timberwolves 24 26 28 27

It’s already difficult to take a game in the playoffs. It’ll be basically impossible for the Suns if they can’t figure out how to start winning each (or at least more) quarter they play.

Although the Suns are shooting decently enough from the field with a 44.4 field goal percentage, they’re struggling from deep. They’re averaging a 34.0 three-point percentage on an average of 25 attempts so far in this series.

Unfortunately for Phoenix, this mediocre three-point percentage is one of the few areas in which the Suns have played better than the Timberwolves in this series. Outside outscoring them in both games of the series, Minnesota is playing better than Phoenix in almost every measurable category.

Team Comparison in First Round Team RPG APG TOV FG% 3P% Suns 34.5 17.5 17.0 44.4 34.0 Timberwolves 45.5 24.5 13.5 47.6 32.8

The Suns Have Struggled at Home

Despite the series moving to Phoenix, this doesn't seem to be overly beneficial for the Suns

Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The next game will see the series move to Phoenix for the next two games, a seeming relief to both the Suns and their fans as they’ll have a chance to host the Timberwolves in their own arena. However, this might not be as much of an advantage as it might seem.

During the regular season, the Suns didn’t play significantly better at home, or even enough to distinguish a home-court advantage.

Suns 2023–24 Splits Location PPG RPG APG TOV FG% 3P% DRTG Home 115.8 43.6 26.9 14.2 48.8 38.6 114.9 Away 116.7 44.5 27.2 14.0 49.8 37.7 116.1

Interestingly, they’re almost a worse team at home than they are on the road. The Playoffs, though, are a different beast. The Phoenix crowd will surely bring the intensity to the Timberwolves, and will most likely prove to be a challenge for Minnesota, despite the difference in quality of play of the Suns at home and away.