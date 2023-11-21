Highlights Star shooting guard Bradley Beal will be out for at least three more weeks due to a lower back strain.

Beal's injury is causing discomfort and tightness in his back, as well as nerve irritation down to his legs, which could be an issue as the season wears on.

Despite Beal's absence and underwhelming performance, the Phoenix Suns have recently shown significant progress and are on an impressive winning streak.

The Phoenix Suns received some troubling news on Friday when it was revealed that star shooting guard Bradley Beal would be out of action for at least another three weeks due to what was being described as a lower back strain. It's the same injury that has limited the 30-year-old to just three appearances for his new squad (and has seemingly affected his play when he has actually been on the court).

However, according to a Monday report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the injury's effects may go beyond what's happening in his back. It's apparently causing issues in other parts of Beal's body as well. "The team is calling the injury a 'low back strain,'" wrote Charania. "I’m told an assortment of issues has caused Beal discomfort and tightness in his back and, at points since the initial injury in training camp, Beal has dealt with nerve irritation from his back down to his legs."

Given the wide-ranging nature of Beal's injury, one has to wonder whether it might continue to be a problem as the season wears on, either physically or just in terms of his ability to get back up to speed and successfully integrated into the Suns' attack.

Suns made a big-time investment in Beal

After Kevin Durant's arrival failed to yield the result the team was hoping for last season, the Suns made a conscious decision to go into full-on super-team mode over the summer. Getting Beal to the Valley of the Sun to complete their big three didn't come cheap, however. Phoenix was forced to part with a quality player in Landry Shamet, Chris Paul's sizable expiring contract (he's non-guaranteed in 2024-25), four future first-round pick swaps and six future second-round picks to pry Beal from the Washington Wizards.

In turn, the team committed itself to the remaining four years and nearly $208 million on his supermax contract and elevated its payroll for 2023-24 to $188.4 million.

It's early yet, but the return on investment hasn't been there in the early going. In addition to the missed games, Beal is averaging just 17.3 points per contest on 39.1 percent shooting overall and 33.3 percent from three-point range. He's currently one of just five players in the whole of the Association with a usage rate of 30 percent or above who's posting an effective field goal percentage in the 40s (minimum 50 minutes played). Chimezie Metu and Jordan Goodwin are the only Suns players logging effective field goal percentages worse than Beal's 44.6 as of this writing.

Of course, we're talking about an extremely small sample size here. And Beal's situation notwithstanding, the new-look Suns have made significant progress in recent days.

Beal may be out, but the Suns are suddenly streaking

After a less-than-stellar start to the campaign, the Suns are suddenly in the midst of an impressive streak. They've won three consecutive games, one of which came in blowout fashion against a Minnesota Timberwolves club that holds the best record in the Western Conference. And while the other two were against the sub-.500 Utah Jazz, those games were contested in front of a hostile crowd at altitude.

Phoenix Suns' Last Four Games Result Margin 11/12 vs OKC L -12 11/15 vs MIN W 18 11/17 @ UTA W 3 11/19 @ UTA W 3

For his part, Durant has been sensational during the streak, averaging 36.0 points, 8.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 62.5 percent from the field and 63.2 percent from distance. Suns mainstay Devin Booker has been lighting it up, too, logging a 27-9-4 line over that stretch and converting 91.3 percent of his foul shots.

Consequently, the Suns' now rank seventh in the NBA in true shooting percentage (59.4), ninth in offensive rating (115.9) and eighth in assist percentage (65.3).

