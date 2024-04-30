Highlights Bradley Beal sees the Suns' current situation as a long-term project, focusing on the small window the team has.

Kevin Durant emphasizes the importance of continuity in the team's success and the need to retain stars.

As the Suns' trio aims to stay together, there might be adjustments to better match their strengths and weaknesses.

The Phoenix Suns have just been swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. With the Suns having gone all-in for the season, does this spell disaster for their trio of stars? Here’s a look at what the Suns’ cornerstones said about their current situation after the conclusion of a deflating series.

Beal Believes the Suns’ Work is Just Getting Started

The window may not be long, but Beal speaks toward building with this current roster

Newly acquired Phoenix guard Bradley Beal was asked after the game about his team’s ability to build upon this year. His response was largely positive, stating:

"We didn't look as this thing as a 1-year thing....we got time. You don't wanna use that as a cop-out, but the reality that we live in, that's the game plan. We have a window. Yeah, it's a short window, but we have a window" - Bradley Beal

Beal’s point about their window not being a large one may be more insightful than many think, with their core being a relatively older one. Beal is 30 years old, Kevin Durant is 35 years old and Devin Booker (the youngest of the bunch) is 27 years old.

Considering the average NBA player is assumed to play their best basketball between the ages of 27 and 29, Booker is the only player of the trio who can realistically expect to still have room to grow. With this being the case, and an expectation that Beal and Durant’s games will incrementally decline over the next few seasons, the Suns’ window is indeed already closing.

Durant Thinks the Suns Can Continue to Prosper

Durant speaks to the importance of retaining stars

When Durant was asked a similar question postgame, he echoed Beal’s sentiment of sticking with the current team. He responded:

“Continuity is important. All the great teams in the league thus far has been together for 2, 3 years - Minnesotas, Denvers, Bostons, Lakers, OKCs. A lot of teams have been together for a few years so I'm looking forward to building” - Kevin Durant

Possibly reflecting on his own decisions throughout his career, Durant seems to have his sights set firmly on success with his current teammates. While the trio did put up quality numbers this season, the surrounding tools will likely be shifted to better suit their strengths and weaknesses as a group.

Suns’ Trio in 2023-24 Player PPG RPG APG FG% Booker 27.1 4.5 6.9 49.2 Durant 27.1 6.6 5.0 52.3 Beal 18.2 4.4 5.0 51.3

Although always difficult to build around the hefty contracts these three players have, it seems all but inevitable that this group intends on remaining together entering next season.