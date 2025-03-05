Real Madrid ace Brahim Diaz had some stern words for Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone after curling home the match-winner in their all-Madrid Champions League Round of 16 tie, which ended 2-1 in favour of Los Blancos – and it’s now been revealed what the Moroccan said.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men, as alluded to, have the advantage as they gear up for their visit to the Wanda Metropolitano, regarded as one of the best stadiums in the world, in order to secure passage into the quarter-finals of this season’s Champions League campaign.

Winger Rodrygo kicked things off with a well-worked effort within four minutes before Julian Alvarez’s moment of brilliance, a well-struck shot that beat Thibaut Courtois with ease, levelled proceedings with plenty of the encounter left.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Real Madrid are currently third in La Liga – three points behind the table-topping Barcelona.

Jude Bellingham’s absence, who received a third yellow card in his side’s playoff fixture and thus wasn’t eligible for selection, forced Ancelotti to shake up his forward line, and it was Diaz who was trusted on the left-hand side.

Something of a sporadic option for Ancelotti in recent times, Manchester United-linked Diaz has accrued 36 appearances across all competitions – equating to 1,644 minutes of action – and has notched six goals and seven assists in that timeframe.

Ahead of the all-Spain encounter, Simeone was quizzed about Bellingham’s suspension and how he thought the seasoned Ancelotti might alleviate the loss of the Englishman. In doing so, he disregarded the prospect of Diaz playing.

Real Madrid will seek to compensate for that position, I imagine with Camavinga and Luka Modric. There is also the possibility of Brahim, but I don’t think so. Obviously, there is a pattern that repeats itself.

Irked by the Argentine tactician’s subtle disrespect ahead of kick-off, Diaz ensured he got the last laugh after dancing past Jose Gimenez before steering his cute effort into the bottom right-hand corner, giving Jan Oblak no chance in the process.

Diaz, 25, celebrated with the sea of white shirts in the crowd before heading over to Ancelotti and his entourage – but he couldn’t help but take a dig at Simeone, who was standing arms-crossed on the touchline. Diaz screamed:

Talk now! Talk now! You talked yesterday, talk now!

Quizzed about the pair’s exchange after the match, Simeone played it down. Per Diario AS, he refused to give anything anyway by simply stating: “I didn’t see anything.” as he focuses on welcoming the reigning champions to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Only half the job is done for Los Blancos and whether Diaz, formerly of Manchester City’s academy ranks, retains his place or whether Bellingham slots straight back in remains to be seen as Ancelotti eyes the biggest prize of them all.

Up next for the Italian tactician, widely regarded as one of the best football managers of all time, is a La Liga clash with European hopefuls Rayo Vallecano on Saturday 9 March as they look to close the gap on Hansi Flick’s men, who are stationed at the summit.