Everton could have their next Wayne Rooney coming through the academy, with Braiden Graham a highly-rated striker making a scene in the footballing world.

Rooney announced himself at the age of 16 when he curled beyond David Seaman at Goodison Park against Arsenal, when Clive Tyldesley famously bellowed 'Remember the name, Wayne Rooney' as the young forward wheeled off in celebration. Evertonians inside the stadium knew they had a superstar, and they've been waiting for that next academy product to become a world-class player ever since.

The likes of Anthony Gordon, Ross Barkley, and Tom Davies have become first-team regulars after that, but none have set the world alight as Rooney did.

Graham Could be Everton's Next Rooney

The 16-year-old is a record-breaker

At just 15 years old, Graham became the youngest-ever player to appear for Linfield in Northern Ireland before he later signed for Everton upon turning 16. Although different to Rooney due to not coming through the Everton academy at a young age, Graham is making an impact at youth level and the Merseyside outfit will be hoping he can develop into something special.

The Guardian recently named Graham as Everton's best talent at first-year scholar level after an impressive first few months at the club. The youngster scored on his U18 league debut and provided an assist in a 2-1 victory. During the K-League International Youth Cup back in September, Graham struck twice against Espanyol before firing in another brace against Shandong, making it eight goals in six games at the time.

The young star certainly has big shoes to fill if he wants to follow in the footsteps of Rooney, who left Everton early on in his career. The England international earned the Toffees a hefty amount of money at the time, so if they can develop Graham into a player who could be sold for a similar amount, they've done something right.

It's still early days for the Northern Ireland youth international who is still only 16 years old, but after an impressive start with the U18 side, the next step will be to hopefully move up to the U21s before a potential loan move in the future. Although a blow for Linfield, it was smart scouting from Everton to poach the highly-rated youngster.

Related Exclusive: Update Emerges on Beto and Calvert-Lewin at Everton Juventus are more likely to target Beto than Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, but the Toffees don't want to sell.

Linfield Boss Praises Braiden Graham

He made his debut at 15

Former Manchester United striker and Linfield manager David Healy spoke about Graham after the young forward made his debut at the age of 15. Healy described Graham as a 'deadly finisher' who has a 'good future' ahead of him...

"He's brave and he's 'goals, goals, goals', he prowls in and around and he's a deadly finisher. Probably the only surprise was he didn't land on something during the short period he was on the pitch. He'll get all the help and advice and coaching points that we can give him and I, as an ex-centre forward, can offer him. He's a sponge, he wants to learn, and he has a good future ahead of him."

Healy, a former striker himself, will have been able to offer him the advice he needs, especially considering his experience as a young professional. The 45-year-old came from the Manchester United academy before going on to play for the senior squad.