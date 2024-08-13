Highlights Team GB enjoyed won 65 medals at Paris 2024, their second best haul ever on foreign soil.

The team matched their medal total from London 2012 - and scooped 14 golds.

Gold medalists such as Keely Hodgkinson and Sky Brown could potentially earn upwards of eight figures.

After a hugely successful Olympic Games at Paris 2024 for Team GB, a number of British athletes could see their bank balances boosted significantly as a result of their success. An enthralling two-week celebration of sport came to an end in true Parisian fashion, with many Team GB representatives returning home brandishing shiny new medals.

In total, Team GB won 65 medals, which is their second highest of any games on foreign soil and also the third most of any nation at the recently-concluded Games. Whilst every medal should be celebrated, those British athletes who came home with gold around their necks are believed to be in line to benefit the most.

That's according to PR and Brand expert Nick Ede, who recently shared his views with The Sun on which Team GB athletes were likely to cash-in to the greatest extent. There are certain athletes who are household names already, and therefore should continue to appear on adverts and TV shows as representatives for Team GB.

For example, the recently-retired Tom Daley has been a household name in Britain for over a decade. His performance in the French capital is unlikely to drastically change his life from a financial standpoint. In some cases, though, Team GB medalists are set for a windfall of eye-watering proportions.

PR Expert Believes Team GB's Gold Medal Winners Could Earn As Much As £10 million After the Paris Olympics

Team GB's success described as a "golden moment" for medal winners

"It’s a golden moment for anyone who has won medals to get in front of brands as they can make anything from £1 million to £10 million for deals. Over the years, we have seen countless Team GB Olympic champions become the face of well-known brands."

Ede continued: "After the success of the 2012 Games, gold medalists Mo Farah and Jessica Ennis-Hill found themselves drowning in lucrative deals which saw their faces plastered on billboards and TV spots all over the country. More recently athletes like Adam Peaty (who won yet another medal this year) and Max Whitlock have been the chosen ones."

Explaining why Team GB's victorious stars are so attractive to advertisers, Ede said:

"Because they (the medal winners) look fantastic, are great role models and have done so much for us that the biggest companies like British Airways and fashion giants will try to sign these great Britons."

The 800m Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson is tipped to be the next athlete to be snapped up and handed life-changing endorsement opportunities. Per the Daily Mail, the 22-year-old has already seen her Instagram followers surpass half a million following her Olympic success - over double the amount she had going into the Games. Her newly-gained popularily is also likely to transfer itself into some serious cash, according to Ede.

"Financially, she will be in the running to become a millionaire by 2025 from signing lucrative deals and personal appearances.

‘She’s the golden girl of the Olympics and someone who stands out because she's been through a lot. She was ill when she was younger and triumphed over adversity, people love that kind of story."

Ede notes that there will be a lot of interest in Keely from both fashion brands and maybe even TV execs - including shows like Strictly Come Dancing, "I’m a Celebrity" or a Celebrity version of Gladiators.

"They will be trying to sign her up because she is a wholesome and aspirational figure who really connects with audiences. She's a brilliant athlete and a role model so this is really her moment to snap up all of the opportunities."

Skateboarding phenom Sky Brown could be another athlete that is in the sights of the big brands.

The 16-year-old added another bronze medal to the one she won in Tokyo - where she became the youngest medal winner in Team GB’s history.

"I can see fashion, beauty and sports brands throwing a lot of money at her, she is definitely one to watch," Ede said of Brown. "She absolutely gorgeous and skateboarding is a bit different. She's someone who can really encourage young people to get out there and make a lot of money from that."

History serves as proof that she is a marketing dream, as in 2019, she became the youngest-ever athlete to be signed by sports giant Nike - with the deal reportedly worth around £3.5 million. But more importantly, her accomplishments will have inspired thousands of young girls to take up skateboarding - perhaps even a future Team GB Olympian in the sport.