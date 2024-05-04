Highlights CeeDee Lamb is next in line for a big WR extension and is key to the Cowboys' success.

This offseason there have been three large wide receiver extensions, but CeeDee Lamb's name has not been called yet. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown were all able to get their deals done prior to the 2024 NFL Draft and with Lamb entering the final year of his rookie deal, he looks to be the next wide receiver on the list.

The Dallas Cowboys have three big targets for extensions this year: quarterback Dak Prescott, pass-rusher Micah Parsons, and wide receiver Lamb. As of now, they are all still waiting even though they are all key to the Cowboys' success.

It will be interesting to see if and when these players will agree to contract extensions with Dallas. As analysts speculate about Lamb's impending extension, Brandin Cooks has had nothing but positive things to say about his teammate.

Brandin Cooks Praises CeeDee Lamb

The Cowboys' talented WR duo appear to have a good off-field relationship

Cooks works alongside Lamb every day, so he knows what he is talking about when it comes to Lamb's skill and value on the field. The wide receiver duo has only been together for one season so far, but Cooks has a very high opinion of his teammate and what he deserves if the Cowboys do extend him this season:

The guy is a freak. He deserves everything that is coming his way, and I hope he gets every single dollar that he can and (that he becomes) the highest-paid receiver in the league because he's the greatest receiver in the league. No doubt.

As of right now, contract extension talks have not been successful, but with Lamb entering the final year of his rookie deal, he will be paid roughly $18 million which is the 16th most by a WR.

Obviously, Lamb is worth much more than this and should be much higher on the list than No. 16, which is why he isn't expected to attend any of Dallas' voluntary offseason activities without a contract extension completed.

CeeDee Lamb's On-Field Value

Lamb has been one of the best wide receivers in the league since 2020

When Lamb was drafted in 2020 out of Oklahoma, the wide receiver made a profound impact on the Cowboys' offense right out of the gate with a 935-yard season his rookie year. From there, he has been a three-time Pro Bowler, a 2022 Second-Team All-Pro, and a 2023 First-Team All-Pro. His accolades all help show just how impactful he has been for the Cowboys' offense the last four seasons.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: CeeDee Lamb has increased his receiving yards and touchdown production in each season with the Cowboys. His rookie season was the only year when his receiving yards were below 1,000 and his touchdowns below six.

The 2023 season was Lamb's best season by far, with 135 receptions for 1,749 yards, which are both Cowboys' records. Lamb also set several NFL records in the 2023 season with seven consecutive games of 11+ receptions in a single season, along with the record for most consecutive games of 10 receptions & 150+ receiving yards in a single season with three.

Lamb has only improved throughout his years in the NFL and is very deserving of a massive deal.

