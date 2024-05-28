Highlights Cooks aims for a better 2024-25 season after a disappointing performance in 2023-24.

Cooks caught 54 passes for 657 yards, and eight touchdowns in his first season with the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are the fifth team Cooks has been on since entering the NFL in 2014.

Drafted no. 20 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, Brandin Cooks is entering his second season with the Dallas Cowboys and is hoping to have a better season in 2024-25 than in 2023-24, per Nick Harris of the Dallas Cowboys' official site.

Cooks is entering his second season with the Cowboys, and with Dallas having lost several key players on offense this offseason, including Tony Pollard and Tyron Smith, Cooks knows he'll have to pick up some slack for the offense to keep rolling. So, how does Cooks feel heading into the 2024-25 season?

"I'm ready to rock. Don't get me wrong, I'm a leader but I'm a playmaker. I just look forward to getting this season going and hit that stride that I know I'm capable of in this offense."

The Cowboys are the fifth team Cooks has been in since entering the NFL in 2014. He previously played for the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, and Houston Texans.

Cooks finished second in receiving for the Cowboys last season

In his first season with the Cowboys, Cooks, who had to learn a new offense under head coach Mike McCarthy, caught 54 passes on 81 targets for 657 yards and eight touchdowns.

His 54 catches and 657 receiving yards were his fewest since 2019, when he played 14 games. However, he didn't have much trouble finding the endzone, as his eight touchdowns were the most he's had in a single season since 2016.

Brandin Cooks' Career Stats Year Team Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs 2014 NO 53 550 3 2015 NO 84 1,138 9 2016 NO 78 1,173 8 2017 NE 65 1,082 7 2018 LAR 80 1,204 5 2019 LAR 42 583 2 2020 HOU 81 1,150 6 2021 HOU 90 1,037 6 2022 HOU 57 699 3 2023 DAL 54 657 8

Now that he'll have another full offseason under his belt in this Cowboys offense, and having developed more chemistry with Dak Prescott, Cooks feels he's ready to take on an even bigger role in 2024.

"Having a season under my belt with Dak, started slowly that first half of the season, but we picked it up. I think, overall as a team, we know what we have. Continue to focus on the task at hand and let everything else take care of itself."

Cooks enters this season on a receiver depth chart with Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, Ryan Flournoy, and, CeeDee Lamb. However, Lamb is absent from OTAs, allowing Cooks to spend a lot of time with Prescott.

"I think it's huge during this time of year. To be able to get these valuable reps, especially these guys that just came in or the guys that may have not gotten many reps with Dak last year. These are important to be able to create that timing before training camp."

Even though he did score eight touchdowns, Cooks knows that he had a down year by his standards in 2023-24.

"I think this time of the year we're in review mode. We've got a year under our belt learning the offense. To be able to pick that pace up, I think that's going to be huge. When you come out week one, you gotta be able to hit the ground running rather than work out those kinks."

As mentioned, Cooks had some of his worst single-season statistics outside of touchdowns. He's been in the NFL for 10 years, and during that time, he's had 1,000+ yards receiving six times, including four straight seasons, all six coming within a seven-season span. He's never caught double-digit touchdowns in a season but has one year with nine and two with eight.

There's no doubt that Cooks will be a major factor in Dallas' success, or lack thereof, on offense this season.

