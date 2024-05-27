Highlights With young talent in development, the Warriors face pressure to win now with Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors were 19-24 in late January with Draymond Green suspended, Chris Paul injured, and Klay Thompson stuck in a historically bad slump. And if that wasn’t bad enough, Andrew Wiggins — the spark plug of their championship season in 2022 — was benched off and on.

At the center of the chaos was Stephen Curry — not for his bad play or leadership, but because superstars with the kind of resume he has aren’t afforded the luxury of just playing hard and hoping for the best.

Though the Warriors went 27-12 the rest of the way, they had already dug themselves in a deep enough hole, unable to wiggle up the rankings and barely warding off a young Houston Rockets team for the final Play-In Tournament spot.

It’s been a heck of a struggle in the Bay since their title in 2022. With Curry now closer to age 40 than age 30, the Golden State Warriors can’t withstand any more mediocrity.

The Warriors' Immediate Outlook

With plenty of young firepower, the Dubs can hit another gear

The Warriors saw several young players flash their shining potential in spurts last season. Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and even Trayce Jackson-Davis were the few bright spots during a largely underwhelming season for the Dubs. But there’s only one issue: the Warriors are trying to develop young talent while being forced to stay in win-now mode with Steph Curry.

Golden State Warriors Rising Talent (Last Season) Player PPG Age Podziemski 9.2 21 Kuminga 16.1 21 Moody 8.1 22 Jackson-Davis 7.9 24

It would be naive to think that the Warriors will bring back the same roster next season after watching them last season. The bottom line is that Golden State needs to bring in talent that can help them make another run at a title. If not, the Warriors would be effectively blowing off the ladder years of Steph Curry’s career. You must maximize Curry while he’s still playing at an elite level.

Where Curry Stands With the Roster

If there's someone with a powerful voice in the NBA, Curry is one of the few. Not only is he the face of the Warriors, but he's also one of the faces of the NBA. These remarks were pointed towards the Golden State Warriors front office to make moves this summer.

"When you lose, you have to look yourself in the mirror and say, 'What can we do to get better? What holes can we fill?' And thankfully we have some time to figure that out. So a lot of conversations upstairs, with Coach Kerr to try to figure out how to get back to the level we expect. I didn't answer anything specific about what we need, but we're going to figure that out over this summer." -Curry

Fortunately for the Warriors, the rise of 21-year-old Brandin Podziemski gives the franchise hope entering next season. After a productive season for the guard, he was empowered to offer some encouragement for the team's future.

Rising Dubs Star Thinks The Warriors Have Another Gear

Despite an underwhelming season, Podziemski sees something we aren't

The Warriors came up just short and missed the playoffs this season. It was the first time they didn't qualify since the 2020-21 season. Despite losing to De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Play-In Tournament, Podziemski believes the Warriors are close to reaching another dominant stint.

"I think we're very close. That's easy to say for anybody on any team... Everyone has that belief that they can do it. But to see the old guys mixed with the new [and] mixed with the young, I think it's something we can put together." -Podziemski

Mixing old and new talent isn't a proven winning blueprint in the NBA. But with an elite Curry and a multitude of young scoring options, the Warriors could be the team to lay a new foundation.